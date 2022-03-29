Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and members of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation fell ill after meetings in early March and came to suspect that they were poisoned, according to an associate of Abramovich.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the subject’s sensitivity, the associate said some suspect a “third party” carried out the alleged poisoning, suggesting it was not sanctioned by the Russian government.

The associate said the billionaire owner of a British soccer club — who faces sanctions in Europe over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin — has recovered and is focused on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.

“He’s okay,” the person said.

The investigative collaborative Bellingcat and the Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday that Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators — including Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov — suffered symptoms consistent with chemical weapons poisoning while in Kyiv.

The three men experienced symptoms such as “red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands” following a March 3 meeting in the Ukrainian capital, according to the Journal. A fourth member of the group did not report any symptoms.

An investigator with Bellingcat was asked by chemical weapons experts to assist with facilitating an inquiry into the suspected poisoning, according to a post by the group on Twitter. Both Bellingcat and the Journal reported that the Western experts who examined the incident were unable to determine whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical or biological agent or electromagnetic radiation.

Last month, a spokesperson said Abramovich had been contacted by Ukraine to help facilitate peace talks with Moscow. The extent of his role in those negotiations remains unclear. Spokesmen for Abramovich and Umerov declined to comment.

The United States declined to target Abramovich with sanctions after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could prove helpful in securing a peace deal, an official familiar with the matter previously told The Washington Post.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky and Ukraine’s lead negotiator in the peace talks with Russia, told The Post in a statement that “all members of the negotiating group are working today as usual.”