As the war enters its 34th day, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed control of several small fronts in the country’s north, including Trostianets, a town about 20 miles from its northeastern border with Russia, a senior U.S. defense official said. Ukrainian officials said they had control of Irpin, a suburb of the capital, though the local mayor said fighting was still underway. Russia appears to be directing its fiercest attacks on besieged areas in Ukraine’s east and south, including Mariupol, according to Western officials.
In a late-night video address posted Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would assemble a group of local and international experts to scrutinize global sanctions against Russia. Zelensky, who had recently argued that Western nations hadn’t gone far enough in their efforts to cripple Russia’s economy, warned that ineffective measures create a “dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership that they can continue to afford what they are doing now.”
Here's what to know
Yevhen Zolotarov, the CEO of the Ukrainian esports organization Natus Vincere, evacuated his home in the city of Hostomel in the nick of time. On the first day of Russia’s invasion, Zolotarov’s infant son was waked by explosions early in the morning, and a local military airport was seized by Russian forces. The next day, with his neighborhood just barely in the rearview mirror, electricity was cut off in the area. Zolotarov isn’t sure he’d have been able to get past the electronic garage door without power. His family would have been trapped.
“I don’t even know if my house still exists,” he said in an interview last week.
As the invasion continues, some of the employees of NAVI, as the club is better known, spread across Europe. A few members of the financial and legal departments, for example, moved to Cyprus to keep the organization running. Others stayed in Ukraine, including some employees in the besieged capital, Kyiv.
- Chernihiv: This city 95 miles north of Kyiv has been under near-constant attack and grew more isolated last week when Russia reportedly bombed a major bridge. With power cut and resources dwindling, its situation echoes the humanitarian crisis in Mariupol, where a long and deadly siege preceded street fights. The Pentagon said Monday that Russian troops have not yet pushed into Chernihiv or Ukraine’s second-most-populous city, Kharkiv.
- Kyiv: A spokesman for Ukraine’s defense ministry said Monday that it is not clear on the ground that Moscow has abandoned attempts to overtake or besiege the capital, despite Russian leaders’ recent claims they are focused on eastern Ukraine and Pentagon suggestions the invasion has shifted focus. Troops long stalled around Kyiv are withdrawing to Belarus to regroup and could return for a renewed attack, Ukrainian officials warned.
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
Odessa
ROMANIA
200 MILES
Ukrainian forces recaptured the Kyiv suburb of Irpin on Monday.
Russian operations in northeastern Ukraine remain stalled.
Russian forces continued to steadily take territory in Mariupol.
Control areas as of March 28
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
- Irpin: The mayor of this battleground Kyiv suburb claimed Monday that Ukrainian forces “liberated” the city. In a translation of his evening message, Zelensky said the city was “liberated” but added that “it is too early to talk about security in this part of our region.” But a police official told the New York Times that some fighting continued, and a senior U.S. defense official could not confirm Ukrainians’ declaration of victory.
- Trostianets: The Pentagon said Ukraine has retaken this northeastern town south of Sumy and home to about 20,000 people. With Russian troops said to face heavy losses, Ukraine is on the offensive in some areas.
- Mariupol: The southern port city remains under heavy attack, Ukrainian and Western officials say. Many civilians are still trying to evacuate from inhumane conditions, according to local officials, while Ukraine accuses invading forces of taking residents east to Russia against their will.
Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.
Ahead of a new round of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that solving the humanitarian crisis unfolding within his country is the immediate goal for the in-person dialogue. A cease-fire is the ultimate objective, the top envoy told Ukrainian media on Monday, but Kyiv will not trade national sovereignty or territorial integrity for peace.
“The president gave clear instructions to our delegation: We do not bargain regarding people, lands and sovereignty,” Kuleba said. “This is not a matter of negotiation.” The talks begin Tuesday in Istanbul.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said in recent days that Kyiv is willing to adopt neutrality, formally ruling out any attempt to join NATO, in exchange for an end to attacks and Russia’s withdrawal. Any agreement with Moscow also must be approved by a public referendum.
Oligarch, Ukrainian negotiators suspect they were poisoned, associate saysReturn to menu
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and members of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation fell ill after meetings in early March and came to suspect that they were poisoned, according to an associate of Abramovich.
Speaking on the condition of anonymity because of the subject’s sensitivity, the associate said some suspect a “third party” carried out the alleged poisoning, suggesting it was not sanctioned by the Russian government.
The associate said the billionaire owner of a British soccer club — who faces sanctions in Europe over his ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin — has recovered and is focused on negotiations between Russia and Ukraine.
“He’s okay,” the person said.
The investigative collaborative Bellingcat and the Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday that Abramovich and two Ukrainian peace negotiators — including Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov — suffered symptoms consistent with chemical weapons poisoning while in Kyiv.
The three men experienced symptoms such as “red eyes, constant and painful tearing, and peeling skin on their faces and hands” following a March 3 meeting in the Ukrainian capital, according to the Journal. A fourth member of the group did not report any symptoms.
An investigator with Bellingcat was asked by chemical weapons experts to assist with facilitating an inquiry into the suspected poisoning, according to a post by the group on Twitter. Both Bellingcat and the Journal reported that the Western experts who examined the incident were unable to determine whether the symptoms were caused by a chemical or biological agent or electromagnetic radiation.
Last month, a spokesperson said Abramovich had been contacted by Ukraine to help facilitate peace talks with Moscow. The extent of his role in those negotiations remains unclear. Spokesmen for Abramovich and Umerov declined to comment.
The United States declined to target Abramovich with sanctions after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he could prove helpful in securing a peace deal, an official familiar with the matter previously told The Washington Post.
Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelensky and Ukraine’s lead negotiator in the peace talks with Russia, told The Post in a statement that “all members of the negotiating group are working today as usual.”
David L. Stern contributed to this report.