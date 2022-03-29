Ukrainian and Russian delegations are set to meet in Istanbul on Tuesday for another round of peace talks, although the Kremlin has tempered hopes of a breakthrough. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told local media Monday that Kyiv’s goal is — at best — a “sustainable” cease-fire. Meanwhile, his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, said Moscow should “stop indulging” Kyiv, underscoring the gulf in expectations between the two sides.

As the war enters its 34th day, Ukrainian forces have reclaimed control of several small fronts in the country’s north, including Trostianets, a town about 20 miles from its northeastern border with Russia, a senior U.S. defense official said. Ukrainian officials said they had control of Irpin, a suburb of the capital, though the local mayor said fighting was still underway. Russia appears to be directing its fiercest attacks on besieged areas in Ukraine’s east and south, including Mariupol, according to Western officials.

In a late-night video address posted Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country would assemble a group of local and international experts to scrutinize global sanctions against Russia. Zelensky, who had recently argued that Western nations hadn’t gone far enough in their efforts to cripple Russia’s economy, warned that ineffective measures create a “dangerous illusion for the Russian leadership that they can continue to afford what they are doing now.”

Here’s what to know

  • About 3.8 million Ukrainians have sought refuge in the European Union since the Russian invasion, half of whom are children, E.U. officials said.
  • Ukraine said it would investigate a video that appears to show its troops shooting Russian prisoners of war. The mistreatment of prisoners of war is forbidden under the Geneva Conventions.
  • President Biden said Monday that he was expressing “moral outrage,” rather than telegraphing a dramatic policy shift when he said over the weekend that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot remain in power.”
  • Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich and members of Ukraine’s negotiating delegation fell ill after meetings in early March and came to suspect that they were poisoned, according to an associate of Abramovich.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.