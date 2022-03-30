An agreed statement of facts submitted to the court said Vance had conversations with Brennan that she surreptitiously recorded “about a collaborative and mutually beneficial response to publicity concerning their clandestine, intimate relationship” and “promoted a false narrative,” pushing her to deny that they had sex while he was chief of the defense staff.

An Ontario judge agreed to a request from prosecutors and Vance’s attorney to grant him a conditional discharge, which means he will not have a criminal record if he meets certain conditions, including completing 80 hours of community service. He will be put on probation for 12 months and barred from contacting Brennan.

Vance, Canada’s longest-serving chief of the defense staff, previously denied the allegations, after Brennan told Global News last year that she believed he had abused his authority by having a relationship with her. The agreed statement of facts said that they have a child together.

“General Vance wishes to thank his wife, Kerry, as well as his family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time,” his attorney said in a statement after Wednesday’s hearing. “He apologizes and takes responsibility for his part in this matter.”

Vance, who as chief of the defense staff was the equivalent of the U.S. chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is one of several top military officials to face accusations of sexual misconduct in the past year. In December, Defense Minister Anita Anand formally apologized for what she called “a crisis of broken trust” in the military.

The cases drew fresh attention to the issue and prompted Ottawa to tap former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to head an external review. But advocates have been frustrated by the pace of change, noting that sexual misconduct allegations in the military date back decades, and have already been the subject of such reviews.

In 2015, former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps found an “underlying sexualized culture” in the military and “a broadly held perception in the lower ranks that those in the chain of command either condone inappropriate sexual conduct, or are willing to turn a blind eye to such incidents.”

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the investigative arm of the military police, charged Vance with obstruction of justice last July. It said in a statement that it referred the case to the civilian justice system in part because of “limitations” of the military justice system to try the retired top soldier.

The federal government, acting on an interim recommendation from Arbour, said in November that allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces would be investigated and prosecuted by civilian authorities.

In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, military officials said they could not provide data on how many cases have been referred to civilian authorities since November.