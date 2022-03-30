An Ontario judge agreed to a request from prosecutors and Vance’s lawyer to grant him a conditional discharge. A finding of guilt, but not a conviction, will be registered for Vance if he meets certain conditions, including 80 hours of community service. He will be put on probation for 12 months and barred from contacting Brennan.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Vance, Canada’s longest-serving chief of the defense staff, previously denied the allegations, after Brennan told Global News last year that she believed he had abused his authority by having a relationship with her. She later told a parliamentary committee that he fathered two of her children and told her he was “untouchable.”

“General Vance wishes to thank his wife, Kerry, as well as his family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time,” his lawyer said in a statement after Wednesday’s hearing. “He apologizes and takes responsibility for his part in this matter.”

Vance, who as chief of the defense staff was the equivalent of the U.S. chair of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, is one of several top military officials to face accusations of sexual misconduct in the past year. In December, Defense Minister Anita Anand formally apologized for what she called “a crisis of broken trust” in the military.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The cases drew fresh attention to the issue and prompted Ottawa to tap former Supreme Court justice Louise Arbour to head an external review. But advocates have been frustrated by the pace of chance, noting that sexual misconduct allegations in the military date back decades, and have already been the subject of such reviews.

In 2015, former Supreme Court justice Marie Deschamps found an “underlying sexualized culture” in the military and “a broadly held perception in the lower ranks that those in the chain of command either condone inappropriate sexual conduct, or are willing to turn a blind eye to such incidents.”

The Canadian Forces National Investigation Service, the investigative arm of the military police, charged Vance with obstruction of justice last July. It said in a statement that it referred the case to the civilian justice system in part because of “limitations” of the military justice system to try the retired top soldier.

The federal government said in November that allegations of sexual misconduct in the Canadian Armed Forces would be investigated and prosecuted by civilian authorities, after Arbour made the recommendation in an interim report.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, military officials said they could not provide data on how many cases have been referred to civilian authorities since November.