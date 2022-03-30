Russia pledged during Tuesday’s peace talks in Turkey that it would “drastically reduce” attacks near two Ukrainian cities as a confidence-building gesture. But Ukrainian military leaders said Russia was probably using the maneuvers to “mislead” and was merely rotating its troops. Western leaders also expressed skepticism, and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Kremlin should be judged by “their actions, not their words.” It was not immediately clear whether the negotiations in Istanbul would continue for a second day.

Ukrainian assertions that it was pushing back Russian forces near Kyiv — where Moscow said it would scale back its assault — generally appear to be true, according to a Washington Post reporter on the ground. But heavy shelling continues elsewhere, and new satellite images of the bombed-out southern port city of Mariupol document severe damage to civilian infrastructure. The photos depict long lines outside a grocery store in the city, where local leaders have warned of a severe shortage of basic necessities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address released late Tuesday, said Moscow’s assurances “do not silence the explosion of Russian shells.” Kyiv’s negotiators in Istanbul had said they could exchange military neutrality for security guarantees, and an adviser to Zelensky said Ukraine was working with 10 nations — including the United States, Britain, China and Israel — on a security agreement that would ensure the “horrors that the Russians have brought to the Ukrainian people” are never repeated.

Here’s what to know

  • The chief of the World Food Program told the U.N. Security Council that Ukraine had been reduced “from the breadbasket of the world to bread lines” and that its farmers were on the front lines.
  • Evacuations from the devastated city of Mariupol resumed Tuesday, one day after security concerns halted them across the country. More than 1,600 people escaped Mariupol and a nearby region, officials said.
  • Hundreds of U.S. Marines have been deployed to Lithuania after completing a training assignment in Norway, as the United States further bolsters security in an Eastern European NATO ally.
