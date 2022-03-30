Ukrainian assertions that it was pushing back Russian forces near Kyiv — where Moscow said it would scale back its assault — generally appear to be true, according to a Washington Post reporter on the ground. But heavy shelling continues elsewhere, and new satellite images of the bombed-out southern port city of Mariupol document severe damage to civilian infrastructure. The photos depict long lines outside a grocery store in the city, where local leaders have warned of a severe shortage of basic necessities.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video address released late Tuesday, said Moscow’s assurances “do not silence the explosion of Russian shells.” Kyiv’s negotiators in Istanbul had said they could exchange military neutrality for security guarantees, and an adviser to Zelensky said Ukraine was working with 10 nations — including the United States, Britain, China and Israel — on a security agreement that would ensure the “horrors that the Russians have brought to the Ukrainian people” are never repeated.
NEW DELHI — Turn on a television in India this past month and the arguments espoused by some of the country’s most popular media personalities follow a pattern: The United States provoked Russia into attacking Ukraine. The Americans were possibly developing biological weapons in Ukraine. Joe Biden, the president who fumbled the American withdrawal from Afghanistan, has no business criticizing India over the war he sparked in Ukraine.
While the Russian invasion has galvanized public opinion against President Vladimir Putin in many Western countries, it has had a strikingly different effect in India, reflecting a gulf between the United States and the world’s largest democracy in how each public perceives the war, Russia and the West.
In recent weeks, some Indian English-language newspapers catering to wealthy urban liberals have carried editorials nudging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a tougher stance against Putin. But on mainstream talk shows and in the pages of magazines popular with Modi’s right-wing base — a far larger audience — it has mostly been fire and fury directed toward the United States, portrayed as the culprit and instigator of yet another international conflagration.
“The American media, the American establishment wants to conceal this: They don’t like this charge of having anything to do with biological weapons,” Arnab Goswami, the star anchor of India’s top-rated news channel, Republic TV, said in a monologue earlier this month after Moscow and Washington exchanged accusations about bioweapons possibly being researched and used in Ukraine.
Mariupol lost power, mobile communications and Internet as Russia attacked — a blackout that has limited documentation of its residents’ suffering.
Satellite images help capture the Ukrainian port city’s devastation.
Pictures captured Tuesday by Maxar Technologies show the toll of Russia’s invasion on civilian infrastructure, including houses and apartment buildings, according to Maxar.
Maxar says its images from Tuesday also show long lines of people outside a grocery store. Leaders in Mariupol have warned for weeks of food and water shortages amid a Russian blockade.
Also documented: the Mariupol drama theater, where the number of people killed in an airstrike remains unclear. With fighting ongoing, Ukrainian officials have struggled to gather basic information.
Hundreds of people were believed to be sheltering in the theater when it was bombed. Citing eyewitness accounts, the Mariupol City Council has said the strike may have killed 300.
- Kyiv: Despite Moscow’s pledge during peace talks in Turkey to “drastically reduce” military activity near Kyiv, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Russia’s movement of troops away from the capital appeared to be minimal, and airstrikes continued to hit the capital Tuesday. Ukrainian officials had previously warned that Russian troops were withdrawing to Belarus only to regroup and could return.
- Chernihiv: Ukrainian forces have pushed toward the borders of the Chernihiv and Zhytomyr regions, north and west of Kyiv, according to Col. Gen. Oleksandr Syrsky, the commander overseeing the defense of the capital. Chernihiv has been under near-constant attack with power cut and resources dwindling, in a situation that echoes the humanitarian crisis in the besieged city of Mariupol in the south.
- Irpin: More than 95 percent of Irpin, a key battleground on Kyiv’s outskirts, is now under Ukrainian control, Syrsky told reporters Tuesday. A senior U.S. defense official could not confirm Ukraine’s declaration of victory.
- Mykolaiv: A missile struck the regional state administration building Tuesday in this southern city along a river feeding into the Black Sea, the local governor said. Ukrainian emergency services said seven people were killed and 22 injured. The attack, if confirmed, would be the largest on Mykolaiv’s downtown since the war began. The Ukrainian military’s efforts in Mykolaiv have delayed any plans for Russian forces to attack the strategic port of Odessa, about 70 miles southwest.
- Mariupol: The Kremlin signaled Tuesday it will keep fighting for this key southern port city, saying that unless “Ukrainian nationalist militants” stop resisting and lay down their arms, it will be difficult to “resolve the acute humanitarian situation” there. Evacuations from the devastated city resumed on Tuesday, with more than 1,600 escaping Mariupol and a nearby region, according to local officials.
- Kharkiv: Russian forces don’t appear to have conducted significant operations in or immediately around this city, Ukraine’s second largest, in the past day, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank.
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
Odessa
ROMANIA
200 MILES
Russian troops have given up on encircling Kyiv and continue to fight to hold their current front-line trace near the city.
Russia is likely attempting to connect gains southeast of Kharkiv with its front line in the Luhansk region.
The Kremlin signaled it will keep fighting for Mariupol, as evacuations resumed.
Control areas as of March 29
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian-held areas
