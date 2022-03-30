President Vladimir Putin has signaled that Russia will keep fighting for Mariupol, a strategic Ukrainian port city devastated by recent attacks — unless local fighters lay down their arms.

During a call with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, Putin apparently emphasized that to resolve a growing humanitarian crisis in the city, “Ukrainian nationalist militants must stop resisting and lay down their weapons,” according to a Kremlin readout of the call posted on Telegram. Paris has not yet published its own readout.

Pictures captured Tuesday by Maxar Technologies show the toll of Russia’s invasion on civilian infrastructure in the city, including houses and apartment buildings. The images also show long lines of people outside a grocery store. Leaders in Mariupol have warned for weeks of food and water shortages amid a Russian blockade.

Moscow has zeroed in on Mariupol because of its location between Russian-held Crimea and areas of eastern Ukraine held by Russian-backed separatists. Should it capture the city, it would be the Kremlin’s first major strategic victory of the war.

During weeks of intensive fighting, Russian forces have hit shopping centers and apartment buildings, an art school, a hospital and its maternity ward, and a theater where hundreds of people were taking shelter. As many as 300 people were killed in the attack on the theater, according to local officials and eyewitness accounts that couldn’t be independently verified while the city remains under siege.

Evacuations from the city resumed Tuesday, one day after they were halted across the country because of security concerns. More than 1,600 escaped Mariupol and a nearby region, officials said.