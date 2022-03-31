“This is particularly concerning, unsatisfactory and regrettable,” Fletcher said outside the courthouse, according to a recording. “We have no confidence in the validity of the process, which is conducted in secret.”

Cheng’s case has prompted concern among foreigners working in China due to the haziness surrounding the circumstances of her detention. As an English-language TV anchor for state-run broadcaster CGTN, her work always presented China in a favorable light.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Employees answering the phones at Beijing No. 2 Intermediate People’s Court on Wednesday said they could not provide details on the case.

Asked about Cheng’s case on Monday, China Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said the judiciary handles cases in accordance with law. The ministry has previously said she is suspected of “illegally providing state secrets to foreign forces,” but has not disclosed further detail.

Her case comes at a time of fraught relations between Australia and China, with the two governments clashing over military, trade and political issues.

An open letter signed by 55 friends and supporters of Cheng called for her release, saying they were worried about her and her children, ages 10 and 12.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are confident she has done nothing wrong and hold grave concerns for her health, safety and care,” the letter said.

Advertisement

Emily Angwin, a former colleague at CGTN and fellow Australian, said Cheng’s detention sent shock waves through their friend circle and prompted Angwin’s own decision to leave China. She said Cheng is vivacious and intelligent, and brought both a Chinese and Western perspective to her TV program.

“Above and beyond anything, Lei is a mum,” said Angwin, now an anchor at Al Jazeera news channel. “A mum to two young kids, who have reportedly not spoken to her in almost two years.”

Australian officials have regularly raised concerns about Cheng’s welfare and most recently visited her on March 21, according to a statement by Australia’s Foreign Minister Marise Payne.

Story continues below advertisement

Around the same time that Beijing announced the charges against Cheng in September 2020, China’s Foreign Ministry said that Australian officials had in June searched the homes of several Australia-based Chinese journalists working for the state-run Xinhua News Agency, China Media Group and China News Service, and seized their electronics.

Advertisement

Two other Beijing-based Australian journalists, the Australian Broadcasting Corp.’s Bill Birtles and Australian Financial Review’s Michael Smith, fled China that month after receiving visits from China state security officers who told them they could no longer leave the country. After making it back to Australia, Birtles said the officers had asked him about Cheng.

The timing of Cheng’s detention raised speculation that it was tit-for-tat for Australia’s raids on the Chinese journalists. China Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian had denied at the time that these events were linked. “I believe these are two different things, and we do not have to over-interpret this,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Several other foreigners or employees of foreign companies have been detained in China in recent years on alleged national security violations, with few details released. The legal uncertainties, as well as China’s strict pandemic control measures, have dampened enthusiasm among foreign businesspeople for working in China, once popular for its booming economy.

Advertisement

Bloomberg News journalist Haze Fan, a Chinese national and a friend of Cheng’s, was detained in December 2020. Chinese officials said at the time she was being held on suspicion of national security violations. There has been no further information about her case.

Two Canadian nationals, Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, were imprisoned in China in December 2018, days after Huawei’s Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou was detained in Canada on charges of fraud related to Huawei’s business in Iran. The “Two Michaels” were also charged with espionage. They were allowed to return to Canada in September 2021, on the same day that Meng returned to China.

Story continues below advertisement

Peter Greste, spokesman for the Alliance for Journalists’ Freedom who himself was detained by the Egyptian government and held for more than year on charges of damaging national security in 2013, said there has been a growing trend following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks of governments invoking national security in detaining journalists.

“There’s no transparency around Cheng Lei’s case,” he said. “It’s very easy to use national security as a smokescreen.”