Pledging not to resign, he said, “I will fight till the last ball, and as long as I have one last drop of blood in my body.” The former cricketer-turned-politician has held power for nearly four years and is up for reelection in 2023.

After months of slowly peeling away votes from Khan’s base, opposition leadership said Wednesday that it had the ballots needed to unseat him. Khan’s opponents have been fueled by growing frustration over an economy crippled by unemployment, soaring inflation and rising taxes.

The challenge to Khan’s power began to gain traction last year amid friction between his party and the military establishment and comes amid expanding militancy after the Taliban’s takeover of neighboring Afghanistan in August. In the short term, a change in Pakistan’s political leadership is likely to further destabilize the economy and raise questions about the future of the country’s delicate relationship with allies often at odds, like the United States, China and Russia.

If the no-confidence vote is held and is successful, it will be the first time Parliament has removed a Pakistani prime minister from power. Previous prime ministers have been assassinated, overthrown by the military, forced out by the courts on charges such as corruption or died in office. No prime minister in Pakistan’s history has completed the full five-year term.

The no-confidence measure is likely to succeed by roughly a dozen votes cobbled together at the last moment. Seven lawmakers who previously supported Khan switched sides Wednesday. Opposition leaders require a simple majority of 172 for the vote to succeed.

The leader of the main opposition party behind the effort to oust Khan, Shehbaz Sharif, said the parliamentary speaker’s decision not to begin the vote proceedings Thursday violated institutional norms and the constitution, but he pledged his supporters would act lawfully regardless.

“I want to tell the speaker and the government — if they want to use force to delay the vote, they are violating the constitution,” Sharif said.

The speaker’s decision sparked a shouting match in Parliament. Khan’s supporters yelled “turncoats” across the room, referring to politicians who have thrown their support behind the opposition in recent days, while opposition leaders chanted “vote, vote, vote!”

Sharif is the younger brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who was ousted from power on corruption charges in 2017 and has since moved to London for medical treatment despite an ongoing case against him in Pakistan and calls for him to return and appear in court.

Opposition to Khan began to snowball last year when a rift formed between the prime minister and the powerful military over the replacement of the country’s top intelligence official.

Pakistan’s security forces are considered the country’s most powerful institution, and their support is seen as key to the success of the political leadership. Despite numerous threats to Khan’s power in recent years, his strong relationship with the military kept him largely insulated from attacks.

Khan won the 2018 general election on a populist platform: battling corruption, pledging reform of the judicial system and eradicating poverty.

However, critics say his government is riddled with the same corruption that Khan pledged to eliminate. And they accuse some of his key ministers of mishandling the economy by raising taxes in an effort to secure foreign loans to keep the government afloat. Poverty in Pakistan has risen since Khan took office.

If voted out, Khan will remain prime minister until Parliament chooses his replacement. It is unclear how long the replacement process could take. His most likely successor is Shehbaz Sharif. Two other Pakistani prime ministers have faced votes of no confidence. Benazir Bhutto in 1989 and Shaukat Aziz in 2006 also were challenged by opposition lawmakers, but neither vote was successful.

Khan has several tools to delay the vote in an effort to broker a compromise that would keep him in power, the most dramatic of which would be the dismissal of the head of Pakistan’s military.