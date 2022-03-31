The movement of some Russian forces away from Kyiv shouldn’t be seen as a de-escalation, the Pentagon said Wednesday, despite Moscow’s promise to “drastically reduce” military activity near Kyiv and Chernihiv. The repositioning more likely points to an intention to refit and resupply troops, the Pentagon said, and possibly deploy them elsewhere in Ukraine.

Russian airstrikes continue to batter cities including Kyiv, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dismiss Moscow’s promise as merely “words.” In his video address Wednesday evening, Zelensky said the war was nearing “a turning point,” as his country braces for fresh assaults in the eastern Donbas region.

Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to resume talks online Friday, head Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an overnight Telegram post, adding that he hopes to see Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet if diplomatic efforts progress. The two sides emerged from their in-person meeting Tuesday with the vague outline of a possible peace deal, and a senior Ukrainian official said Russian representatives appeared to have “listened” to Kyiv’s proposal. But the Kremlin said the same day that an agreement is far from reach.

Here’s what to know

  • U.S. and British intelligence officials said Wednesday that Putin has been misled by his advisers about how Russia is performing on the battlefield and that misinformed expectations and directives from the Russian side could affect the ongoing peace talks with Ukraine.
  • The number of Ukrainians who have fled their country since the Russian invasion has reached 4 million, nearly 10 percent of the country’s prewar population.
  • Top U.N. human rights official Michelle Bachelet said Wednesday that Russia may have committed war crimes in Ukraine, in her strongest condemnation of the conflict.
  • President Biden is expected to announce a massive release of the nation’s strategic oil reserves on Thursday — 1 million barrels per day — as the administration tries to combat high prices at the pump, according to two people familiar with the matter.
