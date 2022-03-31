Russian airstrikes continue to batter cities including Kyiv, leading Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to dismiss Moscow’s promise as merely “words.” In his video address Wednesday evening, Zelensky said the war was nearing “a turning point,” as his country braces for fresh assaults in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukrainian and Russian negotiators are set to resume talks online Friday, head Ukrainian negotiator David Arakhamia said in an overnight Telegram post, adding that he hopes to see Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet if diplomatic efforts progress. The two sides emerged from their in-person meeting Tuesday with the vague outline of a possible peace deal, and a senior Ukrainian official said Russian representatives appeared to have “listened” to Kyiv’s proposal. But the Kremlin said the same day that an agreement is far from reach.
Here’s what to know
'We will not give up anything,' Zelensky says as Ukraine braces for Russian strikes in the east
Negotiations with Moscow and its pledge to reduce attacks on Ukrainian cities were just “words,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said late Wednesday after a day of continued bombings despite Russia’s promised drawdown.
In his evening address — conducted on this night outside a government building flanked by an armed guard — Zelensky said the war was nearing “a turning point.” The movement of some Russian troops away from the capital “is not a withdrawal but the consequences of exile,” he said, claiming a military victory for Kyiv. Yet, he said, the country is preparing for renewed Russian strikes in the Donbas region, the hotly contested territory in eastern Ukraine, on the border with Russia.
“We will not give up anything, and we will fight for every meter of our land,” Zelensky said.
The ongoing negotiation process, he said, is “still words — so far, no specifics.”
But Ukrainians, Zelensky said, would “not believe anyone.”
“We do not trust any beautiful verbal constructions,” he said. “There is a real situation on the battlefield, and now this is the most important thing.”
U.N. names investigators to probe possible war crimes
The United Nations Human Rights Council on Wednesday appointed Erik Mose of Norway, Jasminka Dzumhur of Bosnia and Pablo de Greiff of Colombia to a panel set up earlier this month to investigate abuses in the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The three will sit on the Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine, which will investigate “all alleged rights violations and abuses, and related crimes” that may have occurred during the war, as well as recommend accountability measures. Russia was one of two countries to oppose the formation of the commission in a March 4 vote.
Michelle Bachelet, the top U.N. rights official, said investigators have received credible reports alleging Russian use of cluster bombs on population areas — acts that may constitute war crimes. At least 1,189 civilians have been killed during the conflict, according to U.N. human rights officials, who have cautioned that the true toll is probably far higher.
Here's the status of some key Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: Less than 20 percent of Russian forces near the Ukrainian capital have started to move away to other areas, including northern Ukraine and Belarus, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Wednesday. U.S. defense officials believe Russia aims to move those soldiers to other parts of Ukraine, rather than returning them home, a signal that Russians have not de-escalated their efforts.
- Chernihiv: Small groups of Russian troops near the northern city also have begun heading north, Kirby said, following Ukrainian reports of strikes targeting the city, the latest in near-constant attacks that have cut power and decimated resources. Russian forces “spent the whole night striking Chernihiv,” the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, claimed Wednesday.
- Irpin: The mayor of Irpin, Oleksandr Makrushin, said hundreds of civilians had died before the town was taken back from Russians this week. While the Ukrainian military has said it now controls most of the city, U.S. officials have not confirmed that. The Institute for the Study of War, a U.S. think tank, said Wednesday that “Ukrainian forces did not secure additional territory.”
- Mykolaiv: A Russian missile hit the regional administration building in the southern port city Tuesday, killing 15 people, injuring dozens of others and leaving a gaping hole in the middle of the nine-story building, according to the Ukrainian State Emergency Service.
- Mariupol: Russian President Vladimir Putin said the shelling on the key southern port city will cease only when Ukrainian forces surrender. The pronouncement comes after Russians have devastated the city, Kirby said, including “civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, recreation parks, everything. The place is just being decimated from a structural perspective by the onslaught of Russian airstrikes.” Meanwhile, Russians are likely close to the city center, Kirby said.
- Kharkiv: Russian forces do not appear to have conducted significant operations in or immediately around this city, Ukraine’s second largest, in the past day, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
Rachel Pannett contributed to this report.
Why Russia's military is bogged down by logistics in Ukraine
Ambushed convoys and broken-down tanks. Generals killed close to the front. Long-expired rations. Frostbite.
Russia’s military was built for quick, overwhelming firepower, experts say, but its weakness is logistics. And on the roads of Ukraine a month after the first invasion, that weakness is showing.
Many analysts say the Russians assumed they would quickly capture the capital city of Kyiv and force President Volodymyr Zelensky out of power. Whatever the strategy, that outcome did not happen, and Russia has been bedeviled by an inability to keep supplies flowing to troops in a longer ground war.
After a surprisingly fierce Ukrainian resistance, “we can suspect that [Russians] did not properly organize the logistics necessary for an effective Plan B, which was to have an actual, serious fight in what is the largest country in Europe outside of Russia,” said Michael Kofman, director of Russia studies at CNA, a Virginia-based think tank.
Voices from the siege of Mariupol
ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Even amid the barbarity of Russia’s month-long assault on Ukraine, nowhere has suffered such a cruel fate as Mariupol, the coastal port city that President Vladimir Putin appears set on capturing at any cost.
Once a thriving community on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is now described by the local city council as “the ashes of a dead land." It reports 5,000 have been killed, although such figures are impossible to verify. After a brutal three-week siege, the battle moved into the city streets, where Ukrainian forces now fight house-to-house with Russian and separatist forces present in every neighborhood.
“It’s genocide,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said. “They are destroying everything that lives.”
With communications from the city blocked, those who escape bring with them stories of hunger, fear and survival. Some tremble with emotion as they arrive to safety in Zaporizhzhia, 140 miles to the northwest. Others are rushed straight to the hospital for wounds they sustained in the city, or on the treacherous roads out.
Mariupol was once home to 450,000 people, and 100,000 or so may still be trapped. There are few who fled who didn’t leave someone, and with reports of forced deportations to Russia, some are braving the road back to try to save them.
The Washington Post interviewed more than 50 people who escaped the horrors of the city.