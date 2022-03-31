ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine — Even amid the barbarity of Russia’s month-long assault on Ukraine, nowhere has suffered such a cruel fate as Mariupol, the coastal port city that President Vladimir Putin appears set on capturing at any cost.

Once a thriving community on the Sea of Azov, Mariupol is now described by the local city council as “the ashes of a dead land." It reports 5,000 have been killed, although such figures are impossible to verify. After a brutal three-week siege, the battle moved into the city streets, where Ukrainian forces now fight house-to-house with Russian and separatist forces present in every neighborhood.

“It’s genocide,” Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said. “They are destroying everything that lives.”

With communications from the city blocked, those who escape bring with them stories of hunger, fear and survival. Some tremble with emotion as they arrive to safety in Zaporizhzhia, 140 miles to the northwest. Others are rushed straight to the hospital for wounds they sustained in the city, or on the treacherous roads out.

Mariupol was once home to 450,000 people, and 100,000 or so may still be trapped. There are few who fled who didn’t leave someone, and with reports of forced deportations to Russia, some are braving the road back to try to save them.