In a video address late Wednesday, Saied accused members of parliament of attempting a failed coup and conspiring against national security. He ordered investigations into deputies who had participated in the online session. Saied said his actions are “protecting the people and the nation.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The move answers a long-standing demand of Tunisians who turned out to protest across the country last year, largely against the unpopular parliament, which demonstrators blamed for failing to address high unemployment and falling living standards. Eleven years after Tunisia’s uprising toppled dictator Zine el-Abidine Ben Ali and set off popular revolts across the Middle East, segments of the Tunisian public have soured on democracy and directed anger at the moderate Islamist party Ennahda, which represented the largest party in parliament.

But Saied’s steps to abrogate the country’s institutions or place them under his control have raised alarms among democracy and human rights advocates in Tunisia and abroad — including the United States. Saied has also replaced a body meant to ensure judicial independence, and journalists and critics continue to be arrested as press organizations warn that freedom of speech is under attack.

The dissolution of parliament virtually cements Saied’s one-man rule, Tunisian political analyst Selim Kharrat said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“We are no longer able to talk about Tunisian democracy. All the bases of democracy are under the control of Saied, of only one person,” he said, calling the situation “very dangerous.”

Members of parliament who attended the online session that precipitated Saied’s announcement accused the government of trying to censor it by disabling teleconferencing applications. Malfunctions of Zoom and Teams delayed Wednesday’s meeting. The minister in charge of communications technology denied government interference, Reuters reported.

Saied, a former constitutional law professor, said Tunisia’s 2014 constitution — which he has launched a process to amend — gives him the authority to take such actions as dissolving parliament. But critics and political analysts pointed to a provision that explicitly says the president cannot dissolve the assembly.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“With this action, he confirmed a constitutional coup and the return to an anti-democratic regime of omnipotence,” said Oussama Khlifi, head of the parliamentary bloc for the Heart of Tunisia party.

According to Article 80 of the Constitution used by Saied on July 25th to justify his coup, "the President of the Republic CANNOT dissolve the Assembly of the Representatives of the People". https://t.co/6uwbcDF5QO pic.twitter.com/HSxmkQvkyj — Mohamed-Dhia Hammami - محمد ضياء الهمامي (@MedDhiaH) March 30, 2022

Yamina Zoghlami, a member of parliament for Ennahda who attended Wednesday’s session, along with representatives across the political spectrum, called Saied’s decision “unconstitutional.”

“We will continue peaceful resistance and civil activism for the return of legitimate institutions and the preservation of democracy,” she said in a text message to The Washington Post.

Some deputies have already been summoned by security forces to appear tomorrow in connection with their participation in Wednesday’s assembly, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Rachid Ghannouchi, the speaker of parliament and longtime head of Ennahda, warned in a statement posted to Facebook Thursday that undermining the legislative body — “a legitimate institution elected by the sovereign people” — would cause “severe harm to our people who face starvation and our country which is threatened with bankruptcy.”

Advertisement

“National and foreign investment and cooperation with countries and with international financial institutions and donors require the existence of legitimate constitutional institutions as well as political stability,” the statement said.

The Tunisian economy faces a host of problems, including downgrades to the country’s credit ratings and soaring food prices. Tunisia is seeking assistance from the International Monetary Fund to avoid defaulting on its debt, but political instability has hampered economic reform efforts.

Saied won a landslide victory in 2019 and continues to garner widespread support. His decision to dissolve parliament will likely be “quite popular” among Tunisians, Kharrat said.

Story continues below advertisement

But with virtually all powers in his hands, Saied will face added pressure to ameliorate the deepening economic crisis. “The only factor that might threaten the popular support for Saied is the social and economic condition of Tunisians,” Kharrat said.

Advertisement

Western allies have criticized Saied’s moves and raised worries about democratic backsliding in Tunisia. A group of House Democrats sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken on March 25 urging the Biden administration to “consider Tunisia’s significant democratic regression” as it assesses aid for Tunisia and to review any funding for the country’s internal security forces.”

U.S. Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security, Democracy and Human Rights Uzra Zeya visited Tunisia last week, before Saied dissolved parliament, and noted concerns about Tunisia’s “democratic trajectory,” a statement said this week. But she was “heartened by government assurances of inclusivity during implementation of the political roadmap.”

Story continues below advertisement

The president’s public statements rejecting the principle of a directly elected national legislature and characterizing critics as traitors are deeply concerning and raises serious doubts about his commitment to democratic checks and balances in any new Tunisian political system to emerge” from his constitutional reforms, the lawmakers wrote.

Advertisement

Saied has said that he will form a committee to rewrite the constitution and hold a referendum on it in July, ahead of parliamentary elections in December. That means Tunisia could face another nine months without a functioning parliament, Kharrat said, adding that even if elections do take place late this year, they may not be fair.

Said is “not willing to work with others” and incapable of facing criticism, Kharrat said. He called a national consultation initiative the president is running to gather public input on changes to the constitution unrepresentative and a “total fail.”

Story continues below advertisement

Kharrat said the constitution says elections must be held within 90 days if parliament is dissolved.