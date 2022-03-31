The incident, experts say, reveals the Venezuelan state’s lack of understanding when dealing with Indigenous cultures in a military-controlled territory that is rife with illegal mining. The latter impedes the way of life of the Yanomami, one of the largest Indigenous communities in South America.

On March 20, a group of Indigenous men approached soldiers at a military base in Parima B — a remote part of the Venezuelan Amazon that borders Brazil — to ask them for the WiFi password, according to five people with knowledge of the situation. The Indigenous community and the military had agreed to share the router, but the soldiers changed the password without the authorization of the Yanomami, igniting the conflict, said the five people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss a sensitive matter.

Venezuelan Attorney General Tarek William Saab launched an investigation into what he referred to as a “clash” between the Venezuelan soldiers and the Yanomami. No information has been shared since the investigation started, and Saab did not answer questions from The Washington Post about the inquiry.

More than 40,000 Yanomami live in the southern part of Venezuela’s Amazonas state and in northern Brazil, according to Survival International, a nonprofit that advocates for Indigenous groups.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In 1993, at least 16 Yanomami, including women and children, were killed by a group of wildcat miners, known in Brazil as garimpeiros.

“After that massacre, the Venezuelan state committed to protect the Yanomami lands, and instead, they are being attacked again,” said Burelli of SOS Orinoco.

How the conflict in Parima B escalated is unclear. The Post reviewed an internal police report that listed a total of four dead and six wounded. Security forces arrived days after the incident, according to the report.

Two of the soldiers were held hostage and released only after several days of mediation. They were later taken to a hospital in Puerto Ayacucho, the capital of Amazonas state.

Story continues below advertisement

According to the report, the clash involved guns as well as bows and arrows. Police seized a 9mm gun and at least 70 rifle shells.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t call it a massacre,” said Guillermo Marciales, a lawyer, Indigenous rights activist and member of local group Wataniba. “There was a clash because protocols were not clear. There was a rupture in the dialogue, and the Venezuelan state has more responsibility for that.”

In a video shared by SOS Orinoco three days after the incident, an unidentified Yanomami woman is heard talking to a military official. “We weren’t doing anything,” she is heard saying. “They had no right to use their guns.” The group of around 15 Yanomami, some apparently wounded, gathered around a man in military uniform who promised to bring higher-ranking officials to the negotiation.

Story continues below advertisement

“We are in the process of writing a letter to Venezuelan authorities asking for an investigation,” said Fiona Watson, research director for Survival International. “I know tensions are high in the Yanomami territory, on both sides of the border, because of the mining invasion and because authorities have done nothing to remove the problem.”

Advertisement

She said the military’s control over information made it difficult to ascertain what happened.

“It is necessary to review the relationship of the Venezuelan state with the Indigenous peoples,” said Venezuelan anthropologist Aimé Tillett. “They are supposed to be there to protect the territory, but that’s the last thing they do.”

Story continues below advertisement

A person working directly with the Yanomami who spoke on the condition of anonymity out of fear of reprisals told The Post that garimpeiros have been exploiting the Alto Orinoco-Casiquiare Biosphere Reserve for years and contaminating the rivers, with the Venezuelan military aware of the situation. The Yanomami, he said, have been recruited by the miners in exchange for weapons and gold, creating a dependency on the gold business and the government.

“They didn’t die just for an Internet service, but for the blood gold that exists in the Amazon,” said Romel Guzamana, an Indigenous opposition congressman. “All the soldiers sent to the Amazon go with the intention of working for gold with no understanding of their worldview and culture.”

Advertisement

In 2019, a report from the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights found that Indigenous people in Venezuela had lost control of their lands due to the presence of the military, mining activity and a rise in organized crime.

Story continues below advertisement

“Mining, particularly in Amazonas and Bolivar … has resulted in violations of various collective rights, including rights to maintain customs, traditional ways of life, and a spiritual relationship with their land,” the report said.

Since then, activists say, no real advances have been achieved.