One of the top leaders of the European Union will visit Kyiv in the coming days, a show of solidarity from the neighboring bloc at a crucial time, with Russian forces continuing their shelling of the Ukrainian capital.

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola announced the trip on Twitter on Thursday evening, writing only: “On my way to Kyiv.” Metsola did not say when she would arrive or provide any other details, and spokespeople for her and the parliament did not immediately respond to questions about her plans or itinerary.

Few foreign dignitaries have visited Kyiv since the invasion began — the city is located in the middle of the war-torn country and remains a key target for the Kremlin. Metsola’s trip would be the most significant appearance of a world leader there since three European premiers visited in mid-March. During that dramatic visit, which took place as Kyiv went under curfew following Russian attacks, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic pledged the European Union’s “unequivocal support.”

Metsola, who is Maltese, was elected to her post in January, and she has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its assault. She has called on European countries to welcome refugees and has portrayed the war as a battle to preserve democracy across the continent — something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been arguing for weeks.

“It means everything that we have been defending and promoting around the world about our way of life and our European values is now at stake,” Metsola said of the invasion last week, adding: “This is our moment.”

The European Parliament is the 27-member bloc’s only directly elected branch, and it governs the E.U. along with the European Commission and the European Council.