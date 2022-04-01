Amid the flight to refuge, Ukraine and Russia are set to resume peace talks online Friday after limited progress in Istanbul earlier in the week. On the battlefield, the Kremlin appeared to be pulling forces out of the Chernobyl nuclear plant and moving some units away from the Kyiv area. But Western officials remain skeptical of Russia’s pledge to scale down military operations in northern Ukraine. “We can only judge Russia on its actions,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian troop movement reflected the success of his country’s military. “They are moving away from areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important,” he said in a video address. But conditions in the country’s south and in the eastern region of Donbas — the control of which seems to be a Russian priority — remain “extremely difficult,” he said.
Here’s what to know
Ukraine worries about disaster as Russia targets nuclear power plants
VARASH, Ukraine — The director of the largest nuclear power plant still under Ukrainian control was exhausted, curt with his replies and fidgeting with his glasses, which he turned around and around in his hands.
In the past two weeks, Ukraine’s military said it has shot down two Russian drones that approached as close as three miles from the plant in the northwestern city of Varash, which supplies 12 percent of the country’s electricity — but that wasn’t even the biggest of Pavlo Pavlyshyn’s concerns.
“I always believed that after the Chernobyl disaster, Russians weren’t insane enough to risk another one,” he said. “But every day they are committing acts of terror, near or even inside each of our nuclear plants. The chance of another catastrophe is high.”
Here's the status of some key Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: Heavy fighting and shelling continued in Kyiv and surrounding areas following the retreat of some Russian forces from the Ukrainian capital. Kyiv is still a central focus of Russian airstrikes, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said Thursday. Russian military continued attacks on other cities in the region as well, U.S. and local officials reported — a confirmation that Russia has not de-escalated their efforts.
- Chernihiv: Small groups of Russian troops near the northern city also have begun heading north, Kirby said, following Ukrainian reports of strikes targeting the city, the latest in near-constant attacks that have cut power and decimated resources. Russian forces “spent the whole night striking Chernihiv,” the regional governor, Viacheslav Chaus, claimed Wednesday.
- Irpin: Russian forces continued to fire artillery in Irpin and surrounding communities, including Vorzel, Bucha and Hostomel, making it too dangerous to return civilians to the city, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, the governor of the Kyiv region, said Thursday. Hundreds of civilians had died before the town was reportedly taken back from Russians this week, city officials said.
- Mariupol: The Red Cross will attempt to lead an evacuation operation from this southern port city on Friday. Russian President Vladimir Putin said the shelling of Mariupol will cease only when Ukrainian forces surrender. The pronouncement comes after Russians have devastated the city, Kirby said, adding that Russians are probably close to the city center.
- Kharkiv: The city of Izyum — about 75 miles southeast of Kharkiv — remained under heavy fire, making it impossible for thousands of residents to leave, Ukraine’s commissioner for human rights, Lyudmyla Denisova, said Thursday. She added the city has been badly damaged, with 80 percent of residential buildings destroyed, and it has been left with no water, gas or electricity.
President of European Parliament to visit Kyiv
One of the top leaders of the European Union will visit Kyiv in the coming days, a show of solidarity from the neighboring bloc at a crucial time, with Russian forces continuing their shelling of the Ukrainian capital.
President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola announced the trip on Twitter on Thursday evening, writing only: “On my way to Kyiv.” Metsola did not say when she would arrive or provide any other details.
“Due to the security situation, more information of her programme will be made available later,” said Antti Timonen, a spokesman for Metsola, in an email. He said the president would “convey to the brave people of Ukraine a message of support and hope on behalf of the European Parliament.”
Few foreign dignitaries have visited Kyiv since the invasion began — the city is located in the middle of the war-torn country and remains a key target for the Kremlin. Metsola’s trip would be the most significant appearance of a world leader there since three European premiers visited in mid-March. During that dramatic visit, which took place as Kyiv went under curfew following Russian attacks, the prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic pledged the European Union’s “unequivocal support.”
Metsola, who is Maltese, was elected to her post in January, and she has been a vocal supporter of Ukraine since Russia launched its assault. She has called on European countries to welcome refugees and has portrayed the war as a battle to preserve democracy across the continent — something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been arguing for weeks.
“It means everything that we have been defending and promoting around the world about our way of life and our European values is now at stake,” Metsola said of the invasion last week, adding: “This is our moment.”
The European Parliament is the 27-member bloc’s only directly elected branch, and it governs the E.U. along with the European Commission and the European Council.
After the prime ministers’ visit, Zelensky thanked them and encouraged other leaders to follow suit. “With such neighbors and partners,” he said, “we will really be able to win.”
What is the strategic oil reserve, and can it lower gas prices?
On Thursday, President Biden announced a huge release of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. The goal is to temper gas prices, which are at a 14-year high, driven in part by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the U.S. ban on Russian oil as a response.
But some analysts say the real benefit of these oil reserves isn’t only monetary — it’s also psychological. Americans can feel like their government is doing something to drive down energy costs during a war, and Biden gets to appear as if he’s taking concrete action to help Americans afford gas.
Here’s what the oil reserves are, how they can change gas prices and the political debate over them.