In the devastated port city of Mariupol, civilians are struggling to flee unrelenting Russian artillery and airstrikes as the war grinds into its sixth week. The Kremlin on Thursday declared a humanitarian cease-fire in the city and the International Committee of the Red Cross said it was ready to lead a “safe passage operation” on Friday. But Ukrainian officials said some evacuation buses bound for Mariupol were blocked from a nearby city by Russian troops, and part of a bus convoy had been fired at.

Amid the flight to refuge, Ukraine and Russia are set to resume peace talks online Friday after limited progress in Istanbul earlier in the week. On the battlefield, the Kremlin appeared to be pulling forces out of the Chernobyl nuclear plant and moving some units away from the Kyiv area. But Western officials remain skeptical of Russia’s pledge to scale down military operations in northern Ukraine. “We can only judge Russia on its actions,” said NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian troop movement reflected the success of his country’s military. “They are moving away from areas where we are beating them to focus on others that are very important,” he said in a video address. But conditions in the country’s south and in the eastern region of Donbas — the control of which seems to be a Russian priority — remain “extremely difficult,” he said.

Here’s what to know

  • Zelensky said Thursday that he removed two generals from Ukraine’s top law enforcement and intelligence agency, accusing them of being disloyal to their country.
  • European leaders rejected Russian President Vladimir Putin’s demand that “unfriendly countries” pay for natural gas in rubles, an apparent bid to help stabilize the Russian currency amid sanctions.
  • The European Union will hold a virtual summit with Chinese leaders on Friday. Russia’s attack on Ukraine has forced the E.U. to rethink how it works with authoritarian regimes.
  • Russia’s military is carrying out a preplanned draft of more than 130,000 conscripts, though they are unlikely to be sent to Ukraine in the near future.
