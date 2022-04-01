South Korea partially eased quarantine requirement for vaccinated arrival mid-last year but tightened it back on in December citing concerns about the highly contagious omicron variant.

Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to Seoul and South Korea, said its passenger traffic on Friday is set to surpass 20,000 for the first time in nearly two years. Daily traffic at the airport, one of Asia’s busiest, used to be 200,000 a day on average but plummeted to as low as 3,000 after the pandemic restrictions were imposed.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

On Friday morning, airport workers tore down quarantine facilities for international travelers, such as a quarantine bus station as passengers from overseas are now allowed to take regular public transportation.

South Korean health authorities said quarantine requirements can be brought back in the future depending on the coronavirus situation. “We will continue to monitor virus risks of each country in case of situations like emergence of a new variant of concern, and we will designate and manage the range of country-based quarantine exemption in a flexible manner,” said Jeong Eun-Kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

South Korea started imposing border restrictions in March 2020 in an effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus. These measures contributed to the country’s virus response but faced criticisms from its own citizens returning home and foreign visitors coming for business and other purposes.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

With the beginning of quarantine waiver, a surge in travel demand has been reported by South Korean airlines and travel agencies. However, experts said international travel is not expected to immediately bounce back, given remaining coronavirus risks and a recent surge in jet fuel prices. For most of the pandemic, the Asian nation manage to keep the virus at bay without a major lockdown through widespread testing and aggressive contact tracing.

Such anti-virus measures were partially rolled back earlier this year amid the high vaccination rate. There was then a surge in the highly contagious and less fatal omicron variant that drove infections to a record level. Citing the burden on health and administrative workers, Seoul health authorities changed its virus strategy to focus resources on high-risk patients.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control currently places South Korea at its highest coronavirus risk category of Level 4. Destinations are put into this category if they have an incidence rate of 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.