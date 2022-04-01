South Korea partially eased the quarantine requirement for vaccinated arrivals in mid-2021 but tightened it back in December, citing concerns about the highly contagious omicron variant.

Incheon International Airport, the main gateway to Seoul and the rest of South Korea, said its passenger traffic on Friday is set to surpass 20,000 for the first time in nearly two years. Daily traffic at the airport, one of Asia’s busiest, used to be 200,000 a day on average but plummeted to as low as 3,000 after the pandemic restrictions were imposed.

On Friday morning, airport workers tore down quarantine facilities for international travelers, including a designated bus station, as passengers from overseas are now allowed to take regular public transportation.

South Korean health authorities said quarantine requirements can be brought back depending on the coronavirus situation. “We will continue to monitor virus risks of each country in case of situations like emergence of a new variant of concern, and we will designate and manage the range of country-based quarantine exemption in a flexible manner,” said Jeong Eun-Kyeong, commissioner of the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

South Korea started imposing border restrictions in March 2020 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. The measures contributed to the success of the country’s virus response but faced criticism from citizens returning home and foreign visitors coming for business and other purposes.

With the beginning of the quarantine waiver, a surge in demand has been reported by South Korean airlines and travel agencies. However, experts said international travel is not expected to immediately bounce back, given remaining coronavirus risks and a recent surge in jet fuel prices. For most of the pandemic, the Asian nation managed to keep the virus at bay without a major lockdown through widespread testing and aggressive contact tracing.

Such anti-virus measures were partially rolled back earlier this year amid the country’s high vaccination rate. There was then a surge in the highly contagious and less fatal omicron variant that drove infections to a record level. Citing the burden on health and administrative workers, Seoul health authorities changed their virus strategy to focus resources on high-risk patients.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention places South Korea in its highest coronavirus risk category of Level 4, used for destinations that have an incidence rate of more than 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.