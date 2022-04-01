The British government is backtracking on an earlier decision and will move forward with legislation to ban “conversion therapy” aimed at gay and bisexual people in England and Wales, according to Britain’s ITV News. The ban will not include transgender people, which has angered LGBTQ activists.

The decision came hours after the Tory government had confirmed a news report revealing Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s plans to ditch the legislative ban, according to the BBC and Reuters.

Earlier Thursday, ITV News published an exclusive report on a leaked government document that included proposals to halt the introduction of a legislative ban on gay conversion therapy. The document said Johnson had decided to change course, despite several promises from him and his Tory predecessor, Theresa May, that the ban would be outlawed.

The decision was met with backlash after the report aired, which prompted a quick U-turn, according to ITV News. A senior spokesperson told the news outlet that the ban will be introduced after all but that it will include gay and bisexual people only, excluding transgender people. The ban on conversion therapy will also be in the queen’s speech in early May, the news outlet said.

The approval of a law banning the practice had been announced by the queen in her 2021 speech. The ban was first promised by the former prime minister in 2018.

The exclusion of trans people was decried by celebrities, activists and some politicians. Pride in London tweeted that the organization was devastated by the government’s decision and that “this will only result in further abuse and pain for trans communities.”

According to a national LGBT survey conducted by the government and published in July 2018, transgender respondents were more likely to have undergone or been offered conversion therapy (13 percent), compared with cisgender survey respondents (7 percent), people whose gender identity conforms with their birth sex.

The practice of conversion therapy, which targets LGBTQ people with the purpose of changing their sexual orientation or gender identity, is considered harmful by mainstream medical organizations worldwide. Fourteen countries have some sort of national ban on this practice, according to Stonewall U.K.