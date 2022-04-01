Earlier Thursday, ITV News published an exclusive report on a leaked government document that included proposals to halt the introduction of a legislative ban on gay conversion therapy. The document said Johnson had decided to change course, despite several promises from him and his Tory predecessor, Theresa May, that the ban would be outlawed.

EXCLUSIVE: The government has ditched its promised ban on conversion therapy.



A briefing document leaked to @itvnews states "The PM has agreed we should not move forward with legislation to ban LGBT conversion therapy".



It breaks 4 years of promises.https://t.co/5AKskw6YnP — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 31, 2022

The decision was met with backlash after the report aired, which prompted a quick U-turn, according to ITV News. A senior spokesperson told the news outlet that the ban will be introduced after all but that it will include gay and bisexual people only, excluding transgender people. The ban on conversion therapy will also be in the queen’s speech in early May, the news outlet said.

The approval of a law banning the practice had been announced by the queen in her 2021 speech. The ban was first promised by the former prime minister in 2018.

🚨 U-TURN ON THE U-TURN 🚨



The Prime Minister has changed his mind off the back of the reaction to our report and he WILL now ban conversion therapy after all.



Senior Govt source absolutely assures me it’ll be in Queen’s Speech.



But only gay conversion therapy, not trans. — Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) March 31, 2022

The exclusion of trans people was decried by celebrities, activists and some politicians. Pride in London tweeted that the organization was devastated by the government’s decision and that “this will only result in further abuse and pain for trans communities.”

According to a national LGBT survey conducted by the government and published in July 2018, transgender respondents were more likely to have undergone or been offered conversion therapy (13 percent), compared with cisgender survey respondents (7 percent), people whose gender identity conforms with their birth sex.