The International Committee of the Red Cross will make another attempt Saturday to evacuate civilians from the war-torn port city of Mariupol, after Friday’s efforts failed due to what the group called “impossible” conditions. Roughly 100,000 people remain trapped in Mariupol, according to Kyiv, but Ukrainian officials said 42 buses carrying Mariupol residents who had previously fled to a Russian-occupied city made it to Ukrainian-held territory Friday.

Online peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv took place Friday, in the aftermath of a fuel depot fire in a Russian border city that the Kremlin blamed on a Ukrainian strike. Moscow called the alleged attack an “escalation” that might harm negotiations; Kyiv would not confirm or deny its role, though some military experts said it was probably responsible. The damage is likely to further stress Moscow’s already-strained supply lines, Britain said, with the Russian attack on the nearby Ukrainian city of Kharkiv “particularly affected.”

The Pentagon on Friday announced a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine that will include drones, counter-drone systems and armored vehicles. “Aggression should be met by global effort — even as it launches global repercussions,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a separate speech that cast the Kremlin’s invasion as a threat to the rules-based international system.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video posted early Saturday, threatened to punish Ukrainians who collaborated with Russian occupying forces. He also urged Russian families to keep their sons away from Moscow’s latest conscription draft. “We don’t need more dead people here. Save your children so that they do not become villains,” Zelensky said.

Here’s what to know

  • The White House sought to keep the focus on the Kremlin’s aggression after the fuel depot fire in Belgorod that Russia blamed on a Ukrainian attack. Press secretary Jen Psaki noted that Kyiv had not confirmed its role in the incident.
  • Oil prices fell Friday after member nations of the International Energy Agency authorized the release of emergency oil reserves, joining with the United States.
  • The U.S. Air Force canceled a scheduled test of an intercontinental ballistic missile earlier this month to avoid the potential for escalated tensions with Russia, the service said.
