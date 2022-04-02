European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with Ukrainian leaders and addressed the country’s legislature during a Friday visit to Kyiv, the capital, which has weathered weeks of shelling and missile attacks from Russian forces.

Metsola told Ukrainian lawmakers that the European Union would help rebuild their country and promised to “take care of the Ukrainian families that have been forced to flee until the day they can safely return,” according to a news release. More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the vast majority of whom are now within E.U. borders.

She also expressed support for Ukraine’s accession into the E.U. “The European Union recognizes Ukraine’s European ambitions and your aspirations to be a candidate country for accession,” Metsola said. “You can count on me, you can count on the European Parliament in supporting Ukraine’s path in achieving this goal. We know what blood was spilt to get here. And we will not let you down.”

Her trip came after the leaders of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia visited Kyiv last month in a show of solidarity. Since then, Russia appears to have moved some forces away from the capital, U.S. defense officials have said.