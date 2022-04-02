Online peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv took place Friday, in the aftermath of a fuel depot fire in a Russian border city that the Kremlin blamed on a Ukrainian strike. Moscow called the alleged attack an “escalation” that might harm negotiations; Kyiv would not confirm or deny its role, though some military experts said it was probably responsible. The damage is likely to further stress Moscow’s already-strained supply lines, Britain said, with the Russian attack on the nearby Ukrainian city of Kharkiv “particularly affected.”
The Pentagon on Friday announced a new $300 million security assistance package for Ukraine that will include drones, counter-drone systems and armored vehicles. “Aggression should be met by global effort — even as it launches global repercussions,” said Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a separate speech that cast the Kremlin’s invasion as a threat to the rules-based international system.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in a video posted early Saturday, threatened to punish Ukrainians who collaborated with Russian occupying forces. He also urged Russian families to keep their sons away from Moscow’s latest conscription draft. “We don’t need more dead people here. Save your children so that they do not become villains,” Zelensky said.
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola met with Ukrainian leaders and addressed the country’s legislature during a Friday visit to Kyiv, the capital, which has weathered weeks of shelling and missile attacks from Russian forces.
Metsola told Ukrainian lawmakers that the European Union would help rebuild their country and promised to “take care of the Ukrainian families that have been forced to flee until the day they can safely return,” according to a news release. More than 4 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia invaded on Feb. 24, the vast majority of whom are now within E.U. borders.
She also expressed support for Ukraine’s accession into the E.U. “The European Union recognizes Ukraine’s European ambitions and your aspirations to be a candidate country for accession,” Metsola said. “You can count on me, you can count on the European Parliament in supporting Ukraine’s path in achieving this goal. We know what blood was spilt to get here. And we will not let you down.”
Her trip came after the leaders of the Czech Republic, Poland and Slovenia visited Kyiv last month in a show of solidarity. Since then, Russia appears to have moved some forces away from the capital, U.S. defense officials have said.
Ukraine formally applied for E.U. membership in February, four days after Russia invaded. Zelensky has repeatedly urged European officials to swiftly accept Ukraine, though entering the bloc is a process that may take years.
- Kyiv region: Ukrainian officials said Friday they have retaken many communities around the capital as Russian forces withdraw. Col. Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian defense ministry, claimed nearly a dozen “settlements” returned to Ukrainian control, while the mayor of Bucha said his town 15 miles northwest of Kyiv was retaken on Thursday. The Post could not independently verify these claims, and Western officials have been skeptical of Russia’s pledge this week to pull back from the capital.
- Mariupol: The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was unable to reach Mariupol on Friday to deliver badly needed supplies and help evacuate civilians. Ukrainian leaders have said some 100,000 people may remain trapped in the southern port city that has suffered for weeks under Russian blockade and heavy shelling. Still, Ukrainian authorities said several thousand Mariupol residents made it to safer territory Friday.
- Mykolaiv: On Friday, authorities were still revising the death toll for a Tuesday attack on this southern city’s main government building. Dozens were killed, they said, and dozens more injured. Ukrainian forces have held onto the city and even made recent gains, pushing Russian artillery out of range of downtown Mykolaiv.
- Donetsk region: A Russian Defense Ministry spokesperson said Russian cruise missiles “destroyed” a Ukrainian army headquarters building and “up to 40 personnel” in the eastern Donetsk region, according to Interfax, a Russian news agency. Moscow has seemed to shift its focus toward eastern Ukraine, where pro-Kremlin separatists controlled some territory before the invasion. But Ukrainian and Western officials worry Russian troops may attack other areas anew after regrouping.
Isabelle Khurshudyan contributed to this report.
Photographer Heidi Levine, on assignment for The Post, witnessed people seeking safety in Irpin, which has recently retaken by Ukrainian troops.
Now that Ukrainian forces once more control the city, people have been heading there to get away from the fighting, including Svetlana Khanaev, 58, and her 62-year-old husband, Victor, who waited for help along with other people with disabilities.
Despite Russian assurances, aid still blocked for hard-hit MariupolReturn to menu
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Treacherous ground conditions tempered hopes of humanitarian relief on Friday for the bomb-ravaged southern city of Mariupol, where tens of thousands of Ukrainians remained trapped under Russian siege as aid workers tried desperately to reach them.
About 6,200 civilians, many of whom apparently had fled Mariupol on their own in recent days and weeks, were transported Friday from Russian-held territory outside the city into the relative safety of a Ukrainian-controlled area. But the International Committee of the Red Cross said its nine-person team was unable to enter Mariupol itself, despite earlier assurances from Moscow of a cease-fire and safe passage for civilians. The team would try again Saturday, the Red Cross said.
Ukrainian officials said the proposed humanitarian corridor was “essentially not operational” and accused Russia of breaking its promise to allow aid into the sealed-off port city, where witnesses have described families starving and buried in rubble.