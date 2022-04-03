Explosions were heard throughout the southern city of Odessa on Sunday morning, marking the first major Russian strikes on the Black Sea city’s downtown. Two dark plumes of smoke could be seen on the skyline near one of Odessa’s major ports and a fuel depot. Local officials said the city was attacked from the air, and that “some missiles were shot down by air defense.”
Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had made an emotional plea for Western nations to send more missile defense systems and planes: “Every single Russia missile that has hit our cities, and every bomb that has been thrown onto our people, our children, will be a black mark on the history of those who made that decision — the decision on whether or not to assist Ukraine with modern weaponry.”
Meanwhile, the apparent drawdown of Russian troops around Kyiv is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Burned-out vehicles and bodies line the streets of nearby towns that had been at the forefront of Moscow’s unsuccessful attempt to encircle the capital and overthrow the government.
Here’s what to know
Here's the status of some key Ukrainian cities under Russian attack
- Kyiv: The region around Ukraine’s capital is no longer under Russian control, a high-ranking Ukrainian official said Saturday. As Russian troops pulled out, locals and reporters have described grim scenes in their wake, with a trail of destruction and bodies in the streets of towns around the capital.
- Chernobyl: Ukraine’s state-owned atomic energy firm Energoatom reported Saturday that the country’s flag has been raised again over the Chernobyl nuclear power complex, the site of a major 1986 nuclear accident, which was seized by Russian troops in the early days of the invasion.
- Mariupol: The International Committee of the Red Cross said Saturday that it had not yet reached this hard-hit port city, where 100,000 were trapped after weeks of heavy fighting and a Russian blockade. Still, Ukrainian authorities said about 765 Mariupol residents made it to safer territory on Saturday.
- Mykolaiv: The death toll from a missile strike Tuesday on this southern city’s main government building has risen to 36, the regional governor said. Ukrainian forces there have managed to ward off Russian artillery, but interviews in the front-line city show that they have paid a heavy price.
- Zaporizhzhia: Four people were “injured and severely burned” when Russian forces fired mortars at protesters near this city in southeastern Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s human rights ombudswoman.
- Donetsk region: Moscow seems to have shifted its focus toward eastern Ukraine, where pro-Kremlin separatists controlled some territory before the invasion. Ukrainian and Western officials worry Russian troops might attack other areas anew after regrouping.
Ellen Francis, Jon Gerberg, Hannah Knowles and Frances Stead Sellers contributed to this report.
Zelensky calls out Putin ally Orban, up for reelection in Hungary
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is up for reelection Sunday, saying that the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s was “one person who it seems isn’t fully understanding what’s happening.”
Orban is “perhaps the only one in Europe who openly supports Mr. Putin,” Zelensky said in video remarks released shortly before midnight local time Saturday.
Orban, who is serving his third consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister, has portrayed himself in his reelection bid as keeping Hungary safe and distant from the war that is devastating its neighbor, touting his decision not to get involved.
“We never asked for anything special from Budapest,” Zelensky said, as much of the world has rallied around Ukraine, sending military assistance and hitting Russia with debilitating sanctions. “We didn’t even get from them what everyone else is doing for peace. … We haven’t seen moral leadership.”
In his remarks, Zelensky again invoked the warning that Russia’s invasion of his country represents a threat not just to Ukraine but to all of Europe. “No one in Europe wants the battlefield to move from Mariupol to Budapest, or from Kharkiv to Krakow,” he said, mentioning two Ukrainian cities battered by the siege.
Orban appears poised to have a strong chance at reelection; his party has a built-in advantage thanks to a gerrymandered election map. Orban has also — not unlike his counterpart in Russia — taken an authoritarian hold on his country, targeting journalists and building up a pro-government media empire.
Though Orban is staunchly anti-immigrant, Hungary — whose east borders western Ukraine — had taken in nearly 380,000 Ukrainian refugees as of Friday, according to the United Nations refugee agency.
Zelensky also more broadly criticized those who have not provided Ukraine with “modern weaponry,” saying that “every single Russian missile that has hit our cities, and every bomb that has been thrown onto our people, our children, will be a black mark on the history of those who made that decision.”
In eastern Ukraine, the war's epicenter, a brutal fight rages
KHRESTYSHCHE, Ukraine — This town is slowly fading away. Most residents have fled after nearly a decade of bloody conflict since Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine’s eastern provinces took up arms against the Ukrainian state. One morning this week, six elderly women, some of the town’s remaining 1,500 residents, huddled outside the village’s only church.
They were nervous. Here on the war’s most hotly contested front line, Russian airstrikes have drawn closer and the din of war grows louder. The incessant thud of artillery striking a village 10 miles away, echoed through the valley below, interrupting their prayer.
“We don’t know who, or what, is being fired at,” said 65-year-old Valentina, who said she was too afraid to give her last name.
The eastern region of Ukraine, known as the Donbas, has emerged as the most critical battlefield at this stage in the month-long war between Russian invaders and Ukrainian forces trying to protect their homeland. Russian President Vladimir Putin has set his sights on taking full control of this region as he withdraws his forces from the outskirts of Kyiv, according to intelligence assessments. Analysts say Putin will redeploy forces here for a new offensive and in an effort to save face after humiliating setbacks elsewhere, setting the stage for increasingly brutal battles for control here.
Russian forces pull back from Kyiv, exposing horrors of war
MUKACHEVO, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops recaptured territory around Kyiv on Saturday as Russian forces pulled back from towns they had seized in the opening days of the war and left in their wake scenes of destruction and horror, including the abandoned bodies of dead civilians.
Journalists entered the town of Bucha, a suburb northwest of the capital, and saw numerous corpses strewn on the streets. Video posted to social media and verified by The Washington Post showed what appeared to be at least nine dead, including one child.
Bucha’s mayor, Anatoly Fedoruk, said in an interview that about 270 local residents had been buried in two mass graves. He estimated that 40 people were lying dead in the streets. Some had been bound and executed — shot in the back of the head, he said.
The mayor added that officials are worried that the bodies could be booby-trapped with explosives. In a video address to Ukrainians early Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was “mining the whole territory.”
Explosions rock Odessa
ODESSA, Ukraine — A series of explosions were heard throughout Odessa on Sunday morning, marking the first major Russian strikes on the Black Sea city’s downtown.
Two dark plumes of smoke could be seen on the skyline near one of Odessa’s major ports and appeared to be coming from a fuel depot.
Odessa has long been considered a target for the Russian military because it is an economically vital port. But with Moscow’s ground forces unable to advance past Mykolaiv, about 70 miles east, Odessa has been largely spared any attacks. Local businesses and even the zoo have reopened in the past week.