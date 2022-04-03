Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky sharply criticized Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who is up for reelection Sunday, saying that the ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s was “one person who it seems isn’t fully understanding what’s happening.”

Orban is “perhaps the only one in Europe who openly supports Mr. Putin,” Zelensky said in video remarks released shortly before midnight local time Saturday.

Orban, who is serving his third consecutive term as Hungary’s prime minister, has portrayed himself in his reelection bid as keeping Hungary safe and distant from the war that is devastating its neighbor, touting his decision not to get involved.

“We never asked for anything special from Budapest,” Zelensky said, as much of the world has rallied around Ukraine, sending military assistance and hitting Russia with debilitating sanctions. “We didn’t even get from them what everyone else is doing for peace. … We haven’t seen moral leadership.”

In his remarks, Zelensky again invoked the warning that Russia’s invasion of his country represents a threat not just to Ukraine but to all of Europe. “No one in Europe wants the battlefield to move from Mariupol to Budapest, or from Kharkiv to Krakow,” he said, mentioning two Ukrainian cities battered by the siege.

Orban appears poised to have a strong chance at reelection; his party has a built-in advantage thanks to a gerrymandered election map. Orban has also — not unlike his counterpart in Russia — taken an authoritarian hold on his country, targeting journalists and building up a pro-government media empire.

Though Orban is staunchly anti-immigrant, Hungary — whose east borders western Ukraine — had taken in nearly 380,000 Ukrainian refugees as of Friday, according to the United Nations refugee agency.