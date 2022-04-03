ODESSA, Ukraine — As the war in Ukraine enters its 39th day, Russian troops appear to be regrouping and shifting their focus, at least for now, away from the capital, Kyiv. That is setting the stage for a new phase in the conflict — centered on the country’s south and east — that military analysts warn could be long and bloody as Moscow compensates for its earlier failures with more strikes on civilian areas.

Explosions were heard throughout the southern city of Odessa on Sunday morning, marking the first major Russian strikes on the Black Sea city’s downtown. Two dark plumes of smoke could be seen on the skyline near one of Odessa’s major ports and a fuel depot. Local officials said the city was attacked from the air, and that “some missiles were shot down by air defense.”

Hours earlier, President Volodymyr Zelensky had made an emotional plea for Western nations to send more missile defense systems and planes: “Every single Russia missile that has hit our cities, and every bomb that has been thrown onto our people, our children, will be a black mark on the history of those who made that decision — the decision on whether or not to assist Ukraine with modern weaponry.”

Meanwhile, the apparent drawdown of Russian troops around Kyiv is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Burned-out vehicles and bodies line the streets of nearby towns that had been at the forefront of Moscow’s unsuccessful attempt to encircle the capital and overthrow the government.

Here’s what to know

  • An adviser to Zelensky urged Ukrainians to prepare for “difficult fights” ahead in the besieged port city of Mariupol — where Moscow has been concentrating its firepower, vying for a strategic victory that would free up thousands of troops to fight elsewhere — and in southern and eastern parts of Ukraine.
  • The Red Cross on Saturday said it had not yet reached Mariupol, where 100,000 people are trapped, despite assurances from Moscow of a cease-fire and safe passage for civilians.
  • The death toll from a missile strike on a main government building in the city of Mykolaiv this week has risen to 36, the governor of the southern Ukrainian region said.
  • Ukrainian photojournalist Maksym Levin was found dead on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, the country’s prosecutor general said on Saturday. He is at least the sixth journalist killed covering Russia’s war on Ukraine.
