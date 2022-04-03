As the war in Ukraine enters its 39th day, Russian troops appear to be regrouping and shifting their focus, at least for now, away from the capital, Kyiv. That is setting the stage for a new phase in the conflict — centered on the country’s east — that military analysts warn could be long and bloody as Moscow compensates for its earlier failures with more strikes on civilian areas.

The apparent drawdown of Russian troops around Kyiv is leaving a trail of destruction in its wake. Burned-out vehicles and bodies line the streets of nearby towns that had been at the forefront of Moscow’s unsuccessful attempt to encircle the capital and overthrow the government.

An adviser to President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Ukrainians to prepare for “difficult fights” ahead in the besieged port city of Mariupol — where Moscow has been concentrating its firepower, vying for a strategic victory that would free up thousands of troops to fight elsewhere — and in southern and eastern parts of Ukraine.

On the southern coast, explosions were heard throughout Odessa on Sunday morning, marking the first major Russian strikes on the Black Sea city’s downtown.

Hours earlier, Zelensky had made an emotional plea for Western nations to send more missile defense systems and planes: “Every single Russia missile that has hit our cities, and every bomb that has been thrown onto our people, our children, will be a black mark on the history of those who made that decision — the decision on whether or not to assist Ukraine with modern weaponry.”

Here’s what to know

  • The Red Cross on Saturday said it had not yet reached the hard-hit port city of Mariupol, where 100,000 are trapped, despite assurances from Moscow of a cease-fire and safe passage for civilians.
  • In Bucha, a town near Kyiv, local officials and reporters say there are mass graves and bodies scattered in the streets.
  • The death toll from a missile strike on a main government building in the city of Mykolaiv this week has risen to 36, the governor of the southern Ukrainian region said.
  • Ukrainian photojournalist Maksym Levin was found dead on the northern outskirts of Kyiv, the country’s prosecutor general said on Saturday. He is at least the sixth journalist killed covering Russia’s war on Ukraine.
