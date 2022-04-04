Speaking at a weekly news conference, Lam said her decision was based on her “personal wish and aspirations.”

“My family thinks this is time for me to go home,” she said.

“Beijing expresses that they understand and respect” the decision, she added.

Lam was selected as chief executive in 2017 by a small hand-picked committee of about 1,200 political and business elites known as the Election Committee. She entered the position promising to heal political divides in the city, as the fourth chief executive since Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997 and the first woman to hold the role.

In 2019, she proposed a bill that would allow extraditions from Hong Kong to China, provoking a backlash that would irrevocably change the territory. More than a million people marched against the bill on June 9, 2019 from all parts of Hong Kong society, from businessmen and lawyers to housewives and children. The next weekend, even more turned up to another rally, denouncing Lam and her administration for its decision to crackdown on student protesters several days prior.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Lam held firm, only withdrawing the extradition proposal months later. By that point, the protests had swelled into a large-scale rebuke of Hong Kong’s government, Beijing and the Hong Kong police. Protests only ended in early 2020 after the onset of the pandemic. In late June 2020, Lam helped Beijing enact a new national security law that quashed dissident in the city and has been used to jail most of the pro-democracy opposition.

There has never been an investigation into the government’s role in the 2019 unrest, though multiple Hong Kong politicians, both pro-democracy and pro-Beijing, called for such an inquiry at the time.

More recently, Lam oversaw coronavirus mitigation measures that led to Hong Kong’s international isolation while at the same time failing to control local infections and deaths. More than 7, 000 have died from the coronavirus since the start of the year, most of them elderly and unvaccinated residents. Health experts have faulted the government for not planning for such a scenario despite warnings and failing to inoculate this vulnerable population. Lam, as chief executive, leads Hong Kong’s pandemic response.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In the 20-minute long conference, Lam did not delve into detailed reflections about her works in her term, but acknowledged that she and her team have faced more challenges than past leaders.