Speaking at a weekly news conference, Lam said her decision was based on her “personal wish and aspirations.”

“My family thinks this is time for me to go home,” she said.

“Beijing expresses that they understand and respect” the decision, she added.

Lam was selected as chief executive in 2017 by a small handpicked committee of about 1,200 political and business elites known as the Election Committee. She entered the position promising to heal political divides in the city, as the fourth chief executive since Hong Kong’s return to China in 1997 and the first woman to hold the role.

In 2019, she proposed a bill that would allow extraditions from Hong Kong to China, provoking a backlash that would irrevocably change the territory. More than a million people across Hong Kong society marched against the bill on June 9, 2019, from business executives and lawyers to housewives and children. The next weekend, even more people turned up to another rally, denouncing Lam and her administration for its decision several days earlier to crack down on student protesters.

Lam held firm, only withdrawing the extradition proposal months later. By that point, the protests had swelled into a large-scale rebuke of Hong Kong’s government, Beijing and the Hong Kong police. Protests only ended in early 2020, after the onset of the coronavirus pandemic. In late June 2020, Lam helped Beijing enact a new national security law that quashed dissent in the city and has been used to jail most of the pro-democracy opposition.

The government’s role in the 2019 unrest has not been investigated, though multiple Hong Kong politicians — both pro-democracy and pro-Beijing — called for such an inquiry at the time.

More recently, Lam oversaw coronavirus mitigation measures that led to Hong Kong’s international isolation, while failing to control local infections and deaths. More than 7,000 people have died of the coronavirus since the start of the year, most of them elderly and unvaccinated residents. Health experts have faulted the government for not planning for such a scenario despite warnings and neglecting to vaccinate vulnerable populations. Lam, as chief executive, leads Hong Kong’s pandemic response.

In the 20-minute news conference, Lam did not reflect in depth on her work during her term, but said she and her team had faced more challenges than previous leaders.

“We have described Hong Kong in these few years as experiencing unprecedented severe challenges, the grimmest situation since the handover,” Lam said.