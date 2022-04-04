Responding to the signs of a massacre in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, several top European officials on Sunday said they planned to impose tighter economic sanctions against Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is set to travel to Brussels this week for talks with NATO officials, condemned the “apparent atrocities by Kremlin forces” and vowed to use “every tool available” to pursue and hold those responsible accountable. The Biden administration is also weighing tougher sanctions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to do “everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine.”
The calls for retribution came as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be regrouping and shifting his focus away from Kyiv, toward the country’s south and east, setting the stage for a new phase in the conflict that military analysts warn could be long and bloody. Explosions rocked Odessa early Sunday, in the first major strikes on the strategic Black Sea port city, and missile strikes were also reported in the southern port city of Mykolaiv.
Seven people were killed and 34 were injured after the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv was shelled on Sunday, the prosecutor’s office there said.
About 6 p.m. local time Sunday, “Russian occupiers fired on residential buildings” in Kharkiv’s Slobidsky district, the prosecutor’s office said in a statement posted on Telegram.
Among the 34 injured were three children, the statement said. Ten houses and a tram depot were damaged, it said.
Attached to the statement was a photo appearing to show two bodies in the street with heads and torsos wrapped in white fabric. Russia has been accused of killing civilians after tying their hands or covering their heads.
Though Russian forces have been retreating from the region around the capital Kyiv, the move is largely seen as a reallocation of resources to focus on capturing Ukraine’s southern and eastern regions, where Kharkiv is located. In its overnight operations report, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry said Russia “continues to blockade the city of Kharkiv, inflict artillery strikes on residential areas of the city and try to regroup troops.”
The prosecutor’s office said an investigation has begun into whether the shelling violated the “laws and customs of war.”
ODESSA, Ukraine — Haunting images of bodies littering the streets of a Kyiv suburb and reports of civilian executions are triggering new international condemnation against Russia as Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky demanded accountability for what he said amounts to “genocide.”
Ukrainian officials said they have asked the International Criminal Court to visit the mass graves seen in Bucha, a suburb northwest of the capital, so experts can gather evidence of possible Russian war crimes. European leaders supported the call for an independent investigation and pledged to hold Russia accountable for what NATO’s secretary general described as “brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.”
The calls for retribution came as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be regrouping and shifting his focus away from Kyiv, near where Ukrainian forces are recapturing territory, and toward the country’s south and east.
Zelensky said Ukrainians are being “destroyed and exterminated” because they refuse to be subdued by Russian forces.
“This is genocide,” Zelensky said on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” “We are the citizens of Ukraine. We have more than 100 nationalities. This is about the destruction and extermination of all these nationalities.”
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Chernihiv
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Kharkiv
Lviv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
Odessa
ROMANIA
200 MILES
Control areas as of April 3
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
THE WASHINGTON POST
- Kyiv region: The departure of Moscow’s troops from around the capital has revealed alleged atrocities in nearby towns, sparking a global outcry. Video verified by The Washington Post showed bodies on the streets of Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv. Journalists and Ukrainian officials said the hands of some corpses had been bound.
- Donbas region: Moscow’s forces are moving their focus from the capital to the south and east, setting the stage for a new phase in the conflict that military analysts warn could be long and bloody.
- Mariupol: The Red Cross said Sunday that it had not reached this hard-hit port city, where as many as 100,000 people remain trapped after weeks of heavy fighting. The city has long been a strategic target for Moscow because it had provided a land corridor to Russian-occupied Crimea. It continues to face “intense, indiscriminate” strikes, according to Britain’s Defense Ministry, which said Ukrainian forces retain control of central areas.
- Mykolaiv: Missile strikes were reported Sunday in this southern port city that has been on the front lines of Ukraine’s fight against Russian artillery. A Russian missile hit the regional administration building last week, killing at least 36 people, according to local authorities.
- Odessa: Explosions rocked Odessa early Sunday as Russia said its missiles struck an oil refinery and fuel storage facilities, sending thick dark plumes of smoke into the sky in the first major strikes on the strategic Black Sea port city’s downtown.
