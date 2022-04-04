Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called Russian forces “butchers, rapists and looters” and appealed to the international community for help investigating alleged war crimes, as haunting images emerged over the weekend of bodies lining the streets and what appeared to be mass graves as Moscow’s troops withdrew from suburbs surrounding Kyiv.

Responding to the signs of a massacre in Bucha, northwest of the Ukrainian capital, several top European officials on Sunday said they planned to impose tighter economic sanctions against Russia. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is set to travel to Brussels this week for talks with NATO officials, condemned the “apparent atrocities by Kremlin forces” and vowed to use “every tool available” to pursue and hold those responsible accountable. The Biden administration is also weighing tougher sanctions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged to do “everything in my power to starve Putin’s war machine.”

The calls for retribution came as Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared to be regrouping and shifting his focus away from Kyiv, toward the country’s south and east, setting the stage for a new phase in the conflict that military analysts warn could be long and bloody. Explosions rocked Odessa early Sunday, in the first major strikes on the strategic Black Sea port city, and missile strikes were also reported in the southern port city of Mykolaiv.

Here’s what to know

  • Video posted to social media on Saturday and verified by The Washington Post showed bodies on the streets of Bucha. Journalists with The Post and other news organizations found that the hands of some of the deceased had been bound. Ukraine’s prosecutor general said a task force has found the bodies of more than 400 civilians in the Kyiv region.
  • NATO’s secretary general described the alleged Kremlin atrocities as “brutality against civilians we haven’t seen in Europe for decades.”
  • Russian officials denied harming civilians in Bucha and attempted to discredit extensive reporting documenting a strike on a maternity hospital in Mariupol.
