“These atrocities cannot and will not be left unanswered,” she said Tuesday. “It is important to sustain utmost pressure on Putin and the Russian government at this crucial point.”
The package notably does not include sanctions on Russian oil or natural gas — but there are signs that oil could be next. “We’re working on additional sanctions including on oil imports, and we are reflecting on some of the ideas proposed by member states,” von der Leyen said.
Though additional sanctions have been in the works for a while, reports of possible war crimes have prompted the E.U. to press ahead on coal, according to an E.U. diplomat.
Europe is united in its outrage over evidence of Russian atrocities in Ukraine, but the European Union is deeply split about how far to go, especially when it comes to energy.
Ukrainian and some E.U. leaders have urged the bloc to impose a full embargo, but major E.U. economies have long pushed back, arguing that the cost to Europe would be too high.
Grisly images from Bucha have raised the pressure do more on energy. French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday that indications of “war crimes” in Ukraine warranted new sanctions. The Élysée presidential palace later said that France would back an embargo on Russian oil and coal — not natural gas.
Germany does not want a gas embargo, nor does Austria. Austria’s finance minister, Magnus Brunner, said Monday the E.U. should “keep a cool head” despite Bucha. Sanctions, he said, “must not affect us more than Russia.”
“That’s why we are, together with Germany, very reluctant about a gas embargo,” he said.
Ukrainian officials will press for additional measures. “To avert ‘new Buchas,’ impose the mother of all sanctions: stop buying oil, gas, and coal from Russia,” Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted Tuesday. “Stop financing Putin’s war machine.”