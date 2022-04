The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, said Monday that Russian strikes badly damaged the southern front-line area of Ukraine, with projectiles hitting more than 2,000 buildings — including homes, hospitals and other health facilities. The strikes have killed at least 161 people, including six children, he said, adding that at least 85 towns and villages were without electricity. His figures could not be independently verified. The mayor of Mykolaiv city said Monday that 10 people were killed and 46 wounded in shellings that hit civilian buildings.