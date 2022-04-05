In a video address posted early Tuesday, Zelensky again called for an investigation into Russian wartime conduct, alleging that the Kremlin’s soldiers did “things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago.” His foreign minister said at a briefing Monday that the humanitarian situation in the devastated port city of Mariupol was “much worse.” President Biden again said war crimes had taken place in Ukraine and vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable.
As the Russian invasion grinds on, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday that the Kremlin was moving its military focus to Ukraine’s south and east. The next stage of the conflict is likely to be “protracted,” and Russia will continue to use brutal tactics, he warned.
Here’s what to know
The United States is helping a multinational team of prosecutors collect, preserve and analyze evidence of mass executions of civilians in areas near Kyiv that Russian forces had occupied until last week, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday.
The team includes American prosecutors and interdisciplinary experts who are directly supporting the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s war crimes unit, Price said. But the Americans are not working inside Ukraine, he added.
“Those responsible for atrocities must be held accountable, as must those who ordered them,” he said.
- Northern Ukraine: Officials in northern Ukraine continued to report Monday that Russian forces have withdrawn. The governor of the Zhytomyr region said Russian forces had left his area. The Sumy regional governor said the same. The Ukrainian military said over the weekend that some villages in the Chernihiv region were cleared.
- Eastern Ukraine: Russia appears to be refocusing its attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine, including the provinces of Luhansk and Donetsk, U.S. national security adviser Jake Sullivan said Monday. Pro-Kremlin separatists controlled some territory there before Russia’s invasion.
- Kharkiv: A spokesman for Ukraine’s Defense Ministry said Russian forces continue to shell the large northeastern city and may be preparing a renewed offensive to “take” the hub — an early target just 25 miles from the Russian border.
- Mariupol: As many as 130,000 people remain trapped in this port city where shelling has destroyed most infrastructure, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Monday. Fighting continues, he said, while residents remain cut off from water, electricity and communications. A humanitarian convoy has struggled to reach the city for four days and hit more roadblocks Monday when team members were stopped and held just west of Mariupol, the International Committee of the Red Cross said.
- Mykolaiv: The governor of the southern Mykolaiv region, Vitaliy Kim, said Monday that Russian strikes badly damaged the southern front-line area of Ukraine, with projectiles hitting more than 2,000 buildings — including homes, hospitals and other health facilities. The strikes have killed at least 161 people, including six children, he said, adding that at least 85 towns and villages were without electricity. His figures could not be independently verified. The mayor of Mykolaiv city said Monday that 10 people were killed and 46 wounded in shellings that hit civilian buildings.
David Stern and Jennifer Hassan contributed to this report.
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine — Mothers with newborn babies, a woman with a heart condition and elderly people who couldn’t walk on their own hurriedly evacuated to the basement at a Mykolaiv hospital on Sunday night as the booming thuds of artillery drew closer.
They made it down to shelter just in time. Five minutes after patients and staff had crowded into the cramped underground hallway, a suspected cluster munition landed right next to the building. The blast shattered nearly all of the windows.
It made for an eventful first night for Bohdan, who was born in the makeshift bomb shelter after his mother, Vitalina, and others from the maternity ward made the most harrowing journey to safety, from the hospital’s top floor.
“The Russians are animals; there’s no other explanation,” said Bohdan’s grandmother Vlada.