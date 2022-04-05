Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will give a wartime address to the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday in a meeting that is expected to focus on the massacres in Bucha. There is global outrage amid mounting evidence that Russian forces slaughtered civilians in the Ukrainian city — a Washington Post photographer witnessed corpses with their hands tied behind their backs — though Moscow has rebuffed the accusations as “staged provocations.”

In a video address posted early Tuesday, Zelensky again called for an investigation into Russian wartime conduct, alleging that the Kremlin’s soldiers did “things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago.” His foreign minister said at a briefing Monday that the humanitarian situation in the devastated port city of Mariupol was “much worse.” President Biden again said war crimes had taken place in Ukraine and vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable.

As the Russian invasion grinds on, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters Monday that the Kremlin was moving its military focus to Ukraine’s south and east. The next stage of the conflict is likely to be “protracted,” and Russia will continue to use brutal tactics, he warned.

Here’s what to know

  • In interviews with The Post in recent days, residents in Russian-controlled regions near Kyiv and Mykolaiv recounted how they were terrorized by their new Russian overlords.
  • The governor of the Sumy region said Russian forces no longer occupied any settlements there, but he warned that some soldiers remained.
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross said a team helping with evacuation efforts was stopped about 12 miles west of Mariupol. It is not clear who was detaining them.
  • The Bucha slaughter is again raising uncomfortable questions about where the European Union draws its red lines on Russian energy.
