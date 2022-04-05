In a video address posted early Tuesday, Zelensky again called for an investigation into Russian wartime conduct, alleging that the Kremlin’s soldiers did “things that the locals had not seen even during the Nazi occupation 80 years ago.” His foreign minister said at a briefing Monday that the humanitarian situation in the devastated port city of Mariupol was “much worse.” President Biden again said war crimes had taken place in Ukraine and vowed to hold Russian President Vladimir Putin accountable.