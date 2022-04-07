Germany intercepts Russian conversations on killing civilians in Bucha

BERLIN — Germany’s foreign intelligence service claims to have intercepted radio communications in which Russian soldiers discuss carrying out indiscriminate killings of civilians in Bucha.
The foreign intelligence agency, known as the BND, was able to match signal intelligence with videos and satellite images to make sense of specific killings, two people told The Washington Post.
In one radio communication, a soldier speaks of shooting someone off a bicycle, consistent with videos showing Russian tanks appearing to open fire on a cyclist. The radio traffic is also said to indicate that members of the Wagner Group, the private military unit with close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and his allies, played a role in the attacks on civilians while Russian forces were in control of the town.
Germany’s foreign intelligence agency, known as the BND, on Wednesday briefed two parliamentary committees on the findings, according to people familiar with the process. One person said additional radio messages are likely to provide greater insight into similar atrocities in other towns north of Kyiv that had been held by Russian soldiers.
“The reported cruelties have affected the members of the respective committees where it was reported very strongly,” said one of the people briefed on the intelligence. Another person said the agency had high confidence in the findings, though it was not specific about how it obtained the radio communication.
The BND did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A government spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, made an elliptical reference Wednesday there were “credible indications” that Russian forces in Bucha were interrogating prisoners “who were subsequently executed." He cited only “insights that we have.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Officials in Ukraine began urging people living in the eastern part of the country to evacuate Wednesday as new attacks on civilians were reported in areas where Russia is expected to step up offensives after withdrawing from Kyiv. The U.S. Justice Department indicted Konstantin Malofeyev, the first criminal charges against an oligarch since the invasion of Ukraine began.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.