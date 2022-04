While polls long suggested Macron was the strong favorite, the far right has closed the gap over the past few days, and the far left also has made limited gains.

PARIS — Voters will head to the polls for the first round of France’s presidential election on Sunday, with President Emmanuel Macron seeking a second five-year term.

Only the first round’s two top candidates will move forward to the runoff vote, set for April 24. Macron is expected to be one of those to advance, but there’s still potential for the order of finish Sunday to be a surprise.