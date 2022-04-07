Russia-Ukraine live updates NATO and E.U. to further isolate Moscow; signs of escalation in Ukraine’s east

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Residents of Borodyanka, a city in Kyiv Oblast, Ukraine, surveyed the destruction after the withdrawal of Russian occupiers in early April. (Video: Joshua Carroll/The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)
By Bryan Pietsch
and 
Andrew Jeong
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:46 a.m. EDT
Russia faces further estrangement from the international community on Thursday as a Ukraine invasion-focused gathering of NATO foreign ministers heads into its second day, and as European leaders weigh a looming ban on Russian coal imports. And amid growing revelations over the gruesome killings in Bucha — where The Washington Post recently saw the remnants of beheadings and a man whose body was connected to a tripwire for a land mine — the United Nations could vote to expel Russia from its Human Rights Council.

Outrage over the atrocities in Bucha, outside the capital, Kyiv, spurred the Biden administration on Wednesday to issue additional sanctions against Russia, including against two of the country’s biggest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova.

Still, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed the West to go further, particularly by banning imports of Russian oil — as the United States has done, though Europe continues to buy billions of dollars worth — and by providing Ukraine with more weapons. Not doing so “will be considered by Russia as a permission. A permission to go further. A permission to attack. A permission to start a new bloody wave in Donbas,” he said, referencing the region in eastern Ukraine where Russia is thought to be refocusing its efforts.

In Bucha, the scope of Russian barbarity is coming into focus

Here’s what to know

  • Ukrainian officials called Wednesday for evacuations in three provinces near the Russian border amid new signs that Russian troops are escalating their assault.
  • Russia has fully withdrawn its troops from Kyiv and further north in the city of Chernihiv, according to the Pentagon.
  • The U.S. Justice Department has indicted Konstantin Malofeyev, the first criminal charges against an oligarch since the invasion of Ukraine began.
  • The International Committee of the Red Cross said it was “impossible to enter” Mariupol, the southeastern seaside city where thousands of civilians are stranded with few resources, after its team tried over five days to reach it.
