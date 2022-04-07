Russia-Ukraine live updates NATO and E.U. to further isolate Moscow; signs of escalation in Ukraine’s east

Russia faces further estrangement from the international community on Thursday as a Ukraine invasion-focused gathering of NATO foreign ministers heads into its second day, and as European leaders weigh a looming ban on Russian coal imports. And amid growing revelations over the gruesome killings in Bucha — where The Washington Post recently saw the remnants of beheadings and a man whose body was connected to a tripwire for a land mine — the United Nations could vote to expel Russia from its Human Rights Council.
Outrage over the atrocities in Bucha, outside the capital, Kyiv, spurred the Biden administration on Wednesday to issue additional sanctions against Russia, including against two of the country’s biggest banks, Sberbank and Alfa Bank, and against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adult daughters, Mariya Putina and Katerina Tikhonova.
Still, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky pushed the West to go further, particularly by banning imports of Russian oil — as the United States has done, though Europe continues to buy billions of dollars worth — and by providing Ukraine with more weapons. Not doing so “will be considered by Russia as a permission. A permission to go further. A permission to attack. A permission to start a new bloody wave in Donbas,” he said, referencing the region in eastern Ukraine where Russia is thought to be refocusing its efforts.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a video released overnight Wednesday that the latest round of Western sanctions against Moscow does not go far enough, and he renewed his calls for “a complete blockade” of Russian banks and oil.
“This package has a spectacular look, but this is not enough,” Zelensky said in his nightly address.
The sanctions, issued by the United States and European countries, came in response to images of the massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where hundreds were killed, some with their hands tied behind their backs, and buried in mass graves or left on streets.
But the new measures, Zelensky said, “can hardly be called commensurate with the evil that the world saw in Bucha, with the evil that continues in Mariupol, in the shelling of Kharkiv, in Russia’s attempt to launch a new global bloody offensive in Donbas.”
The White House on Wednesday announced sanctions targeting two of Russia’s biggest banks and the adult children of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The United Kingdom also announced sanctions against Russian banks and oligarchs, and the European Union appeared poised to ban imported Russian coal.
Zelensky said the U.S. move to block Russia from using money held in American banks to pay debts was a “tangible” step.
“I’m grateful for that,” he said. “But much more needs to be done to stop the war.”
He called on other leaders to provide Ukraine with more weapons and criticized those who have been reluctant to impose a complete ban on Russian energy exports, a stance he said was costing more Ukrainian lives each day.
“It is the export of oil that is one of the foundations of Russia’s aggression,” Zelensky said.
- Mariupol: At least 5,000 residents of the port city have died in the war, including 210 children, Mayor Vadym Boychenko said Wednesday on Telegram. More than 100,000 people are trapped there, according to Boychenko. The International Committee of the Red Cross suspended its efforts in the area after days of unsuccessful attempts to evacuate residents because of security conditions, the agency said Wednesday.
- Kharkiv region: Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and local officials said Wednesday that residents in the eastern region are in danger and should consider evacuating as Ukrainian leaders brace for new assaults in the east.
- Borodyanka: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that the death toll in this settlement outside of Kyiv may be even higher than that of Bucha, the suburb where Ukrainian officials say Russian troops killed more than 300 civilians. Ukraine’s forces have retaken the city, and photos from local media show widespread destruction.
- Bucha: Ukrainian citizens and soldiers are surveying the damage and possible war crimes in this town 15 miles northwest of Kyiv.
- Chernihiv: The largest city besieged by Russian troops and retaken by Ukrainians, Chernihiv saw more than half of its 300,000 residents flee and hundreds more killed, the mayor said. The toll remains unclear, but survivors have described atrocities that echo those that have emerged from other cities Russia has occupied.
Federal prosecutors have charged a Russian oligarch who supported separatists in Ukraine with sanctions violations for trying to secretly acquire and run media outlets across Europe, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Wednesday.
At a news conference, Garland said the United States had unsealed an indictment against Konstantin Malofeyev. He said the Treasury Department had identified Malofeyev as “one of the main sources of financing for Russians promoting separatism in Crimea,” a Ukrainian territory that Russia took over in 2014.
Separately, Garland said the United States had disrupted a global botnet — a network of hacked computers — that was controlled by the Russian military intelligence agency known as the GRU. He said the botnet had been disrupted before it could be used but said the Russian government had used similar infrastructure to attack Ukrainian targets.
The U.S. actions, Garland said, should send a message to Russia.
“It does not matter how far you sail your yacht. It does not matter how well you conceal your assets. It does not matter how cleverly you write your malware or hide your online activity. The Justice Department will use every available tool to find you, disrupt your plots, and hold you accountable,” Garland said.
