TEL AVIV — A gunman shot and killed two people and injured at least 10 others at a popular pub in central Tel Aviv Thursday night, Israeli authorities said.

The shooting comes amid a wave of deadly attacks carried out by Palestinians across Israel in recent weeks.

Israeli police said that at least one shooter fired into Ilka, a pub on one of Tel Aviv’s busiest streets at the start of the weekend in Israel. He then fled the scene.