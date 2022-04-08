The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Zelensky warns Kremlin may use Mariupol for propaganda; residents, diplomats return to Kyiv

More grisly scenes are emerging from Bucha, Ukraine, where local authorities are beginning to examine hundreds of bodies. (Video: Joyce Koh, Jorge Ribas/The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)
By Andrew Jeong
Julian Mark
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Thursday that the slaughter of civilians in Mariupol, the port city that has been under extended Russian attack, would rival the “heinous crimes” in the Kyiv area, where the discovery of hundreds of corpses has shocked the world into further isolating Moscow. He also cautioned that the Kremlin could use Mariupol for propaganda purposes, staging scenes to suggest Ukraine was responsible for the atrocities.

As Russia shifts the focus of its invasion from Kyiv to the country’s east, some people are cautiously returning to the capital. In recent days, at least four European nations have either returned diplomatic staff or announced plans to reopen their embassies in Kyiv. On Thursday, traffic stretched for miles around the devastated suburb of Bucha, as thousands of families attempted to head home. Kyiv’s mayor said on Telegram that the city would help residents of its suburbs “return to a peaceful life.”

The Pentagon said it was providing Kyiv with intelligence to combat the Kremlin in the east, where Ukrainian officials say Russian forces are deploying “scorched earth” tactics. The regional governor of Luhansk said all medical institutions in the province had been destroyed, and his counterpart in neighboring Kharkiv urged residents to flee. Some evacuations were blocked on Thursday after a Russian airstrike prevented the departure of some trains, Ukrainian officials said.

