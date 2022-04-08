Russia-Ukraine live updates Zelensky warns Kremlin may use Mariupol for propaganda; residents, diplomats return to Kyiv

The World Health Organization said Thursday that 73 people have been killed and 51 injured in “attacks on health care” in Ukraine since the start of the war.

The WHO has verified 103 attacks, with 89 affecting heath facilities and more than a dozen on transportation, including ambulances, according to a news release.

The global public health body defines attacks as “any act of verbal or physical violence or obstruction or threat of violence that interferes with the availability, access and delivery of curative and/or preventive health services” on “health facilities, transport, personnel, patients, supplies and warehouses.”

“We are outraged that attacks on health care are continuing. Attacks on health care are a violation of international humanitarian law,” said WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

According to the WHO, there are 1,000 health facilities in Ukraine that are “in proximity to conflict areas or in changed areas of control.”