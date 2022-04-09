Russia-Ukraine live updates Exodus from Ukraine’s south and east as Kremlin readies fresh assault

The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Key updates
The latest on Ukraine’s key battlegrounds and retaken cities
Not a single building was left untouched following the Russian occupation of Borodyanka, a suburb outside of Kyiv, Ukraine on April 6. (Video: Joyce Koh, James Cornsilk/The Washington Post, Photo: The Washington Post)
By Andrew Jeong
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:21 a.m. EDT
A missile attack killed at least 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, as an exodus from the country’s south and east picked up pace. More than 6,600 people fled from embattled areas in those regions via humanitarian corridors Friday, according to Kyiv, the highest count this week. The evacuations came as Russia dispatches thousands more troops to eastern Ukraine, according to Washington, suggesting fighting there would intensify.

The Kremlin is also concentrating air attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine, the Pentagon said, with Russian planes flying some 240 sorties daily. But some Russian forces deploying east are likely to have already incurred heavy losses, according to U.S. assessment. Combat ahead will be a “knife fight … very bloody and very ugly,” a senior U.S. defense official said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike in Kramatorsk “another war crime of Russia” and vowed to hold the perpetrators responsible. The president, who met in person with a senior European Union delegation, said Ukraine had made progress toward joining the bloc. Zelensky again demanded stronger sanctions and weapons, saying that the “victory of freedom” was near if Kyiv received sufficient support.

Here’s what to know

  • European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen handed Zelensky a questionnaire during her Kyiv visit, marking Ukraine’s latest step toward membership in the E.U.
  • President Biden on Friday signed two bills aimed at punishing Russia for invading Ukraine, a day after Congress approved the measures.
  • Odessa, which had been relatively untouched by Russian attacks, imposed an overnight curfew in response to the Kramatorsk strike.
UNDERSTANDING THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
