Russia-Ukraine live updates Exodus from Ukraine’s south and east as Kremlin readies fresh assault

A missile attack killed at least 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, as an exodus from the country’s south and east picked up pace. More than 6,600 people fled from embattled areas in those regions via humanitarian corridors Friday, according to Kyiv, the highest count this week. The evacuations came as Russia dispatches thousands more troops to eastern Ukraine, according to Washington, suggesting fighting there would intensify.
The Kremlin is also concentrating air attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine, the Pentagon said, with Russian planes flying some 240 sorties daily. But some Russian forces deploying east are likely to have already incurred heavy losses, according to U.S. assessment. Combat ahead will be a “knife fight … very bloody and very ugly,” a senior U.S. defense official said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike in Kramatorsk “another war crime of Russia” and vowed to hold the perpetrators responsible. The president, who met in person with a senior European Union delegation, said Ukraine had made progress toward joining the bloc. Zelensky again demanded stronger sanctions and weapons, saying that the “victory of freedom” was near if Kyiv received sufficient support.
Here’s what to know
The latest on Ukraine’s key battlegrounds and retaken citiesReturn to menu
- Donbas region: The separatist region could face a “very ugly and very bloody” fight, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Friday, after Russia’s military announced it was withdrawing from offensives in northern Ukraine and Kyiv to concentrate on the country’s east. A Russian missile attack on a Kramatorsk train station, an evacuation route for people fleeing Donbas, killed 50 and injured 98, including children.
- Odessa: Citing the train station attack, the government of the southern port city announced a curfew from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday. Although the city has endured relatively few attacks during the war, two missiles launched from the Black Sea targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad and Odessa regions, killing no one, the city council reported Friday.
- Kyiv region: Since Russian troops left the area, smaller cities near the capital have reported atrocities amid the siege, including indiscriminate killings and torture. Makariv mayor Vadym Tokar said 132 people were discovered fatally shot and 40 percent of the city had been destroyed, Ukrainian Pravda reported. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited nearby Bucha on Friday and witnessed bodies being pulled from a mass grave.
- Mariupol: Russian forces claim to have successfully captured central Mariupol, which the city’s mayor denies. Ukrainian forces are holding on to control in areas of southwestern and eastern Mariupol, but it is unclear how much longer they can hold out, according to the Institute for the Study of War.
- Chernihiv: Vladyslav Atroshenko, mayor of the northern Ukrainian city, said 700 people, military as well as civilians, have died there since the Russian siege began, the national news agency of Ukraine reported. He said 40 others are missing, presumed dead.
Nine ways Russia botched its invasion of UkraineReturn to menu
The ineptitude displayed by the Russian military in its initial attempt to overrun Ukraine has astounded military professionals. The world’s second-most-powerful army has bungled almost every move since the first hours of the invasion. Now, seven weeks into a war that Russia as well as the West had expected would last only days, the Ukrainians have the momentum. They have forced the Russians to make a humiliating retreat from the north of the country and stalled or reversed Russian advances on most other fronts.
As Russia refocuses its energies on capturing Ukraine’s eastern region, the crucial question will be whether its military can redress the mistakes of the early assault. Here are nine of the most important mistakes identified by military experts.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: At least 50 people were killed and 98 injured Friday at the Kramatorsk train station in eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian officials, in what they said was a Russian missile attack while evacuees were waiting to escape an expected Russian onslaught in the region.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.

