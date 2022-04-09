The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
Europe

Photos: From New York to Tokyo, global protests continue against Ukraine war

By Adela Suliman
Today at 9:50 a.m. EDT
By Adela Suliman
Today at 9:50 a.m. EDT
Loading...
People participate in a flash mob protest in New York against the Russian invasion of Ukraine, April 8, 2022. (David Dee Delgado/Reuters)

LONDON — Demonstrations against Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has propelled protesters to the streets for weeks, continued this weekend as the war entered its 45th day.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly called for protests and global solidarity with Ukraine since the war began, and reports of a Russian massacre in the Kyiv suburb of Bucha have spurred people to demonstrate.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

In Bucha, a massive search for bodies left by Russian occupiers

In New York City’s Washington Square Park, a flash mob against the Russian invasion attracted people of all ages on Friday.

In Finland and Slovakia, demonstrators lay on the ground in front of Russian embassies, playing dead to protest the violence and rising death toll in Ukraine.

According to the United Nations’ office for human rights, at least 1,626 civilians have been killed since the war began in late February, including 132 children. It says its figures are incomplete and that the actual tolls are likely to be considerably higher. Ukrainian officials say the civilian death toll is in the thousands, with more than 5,000 killed in the battered southern port city of Mariupol alone, according to its mayor.

People held up antiwar signs at an evening protest in Tokyo on Friday, the day of a suspected Russian airstrike on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people and added to allegations of Russian war crimes.

Ukrainian officials vowed Saturday to continue running evacuation trains from the country’s embattled east, although Friday’s attack served as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by fleeing civilians.

In Berlin, demonstrators gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate to call for an oil embargo and the severing of financial ties with Russia, in a bid to toughen sanctions on Moscow.

UNDERSTANDING THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
HAND CURATED
Loading...