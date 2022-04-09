Photos: From New York to Tokyo, global protests continue against Ukraine war

LONDON — Demonstrations against Russia’s war in Ukraine, which has propelled protesters to the streets for weeks, continued this weekend as the war entered its 45th day.
In New York City’s Washington Square Park, a flash mob against the Russian invasion attracted people of all ages on Friday.
In Finland and Slovakia, demonstrators lay on the ground in front of Russian embassies, playing dead to protest the violence and rising death toll in Ukraine.
According to the United Nations’ office for human rights, at least 1,626 civilians have been killed since the war began in late February, including 132 children. It says its figures are incomplete and that the actual tolls are likely to be considerably higher. Ukrainian officials say the civilian death toll is in the thousands, with more than 5,000 killed in the battered southern port city of Mariupol alone, according to its mayor.
People held up antiwar signs at an evening protest in Tokyo on Friday, the day of a suspected Russian airstrike on a train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk that killed at least 52 people and added to allegations of Russian war crimes.
Ukrainian officials vowed Saturday to continue running evacuation trains from the country’s embattled east, although Friday’s attack served as a grim reminder of the dangers faced by fleeing civilians.
In Berlin, demonstrators gathered in front of the Brandenburg Gate to call for an oil embargo and the severing of financial ties with Russia, in a bid to toughen sanctions on Moscow.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: A missile attack killed at least 50 people at a train station in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, as an exodus from the country’s south and east picked up pace. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky called the strike in Kramatorsk “another war crime of Russia” and vowed to hold the perpetrators responsible.
More than 6,600 people fled from embattled areas in the south and east via humanitarian corridors Friday, according to Kyiv, the highest count this week. The evacuations came as Russia dispatches thousands more troops to eastern Ukraine, according to Washington, suggesting fighting there would intensify.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.