What is the Wagner Group, the Russian mercenary entity in Ukraine?

By Miriam Berger
Today at 9:54 a.m. EDT
A private security guard from the Russian group Wagner stands next to a Central African Republic soldier during a rally in Bangui on March 18, 2022. (Barbara Debout/AFP/Getty Images)

Mercenaries working for a Kremlin-linked network of private security contractors have taken up arms in Ukraine on Russia’s behalf, U.S. and British officials say.

The network, known as the Wagner Group, first worked in Ukraine in 2014 during Russia’s annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Since then, its fighters have turned up on battlefields from Syria to Mali.

In Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine, about 1,000 Wagner mercenaries are concentrated in the country’s east, where Pentagon officials say Russia has refocused its war effort after failing to capture the capital, Kyiv. Germany’s foreign intelligence services claimed this week to have intercepted communication that could link Wagner to the indiscriminate killings of Ukrainian civilians.

Russian officials have denied links to the Wagner Group, whose true ownership and funding sources remain unclear. But experts say that it has deep ties to the Kremlin, serving as a tactical tool for Moscow in hot spots where Russia has political and financial interests.

Here are some facts about the Wagner Group and what it’s doing in Ukraine.

