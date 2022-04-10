The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Evacuations urged as war moves east; Zelensky presses for oil boycotts

Ukraine faces a “tough battle” as Russian forces amass in the east of the country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 9 in a news conference. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP/Getty/Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
Today at 1:05 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:15 a.m. EDT
Officials in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine this weekend urged residents to evacuate immediately, as shelling intensified amid Russia’s shift to the country’s east. Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, on Saturday said there were “far fewer people” willing to evacuate after a missile strike on a railway station killed at least 52 people and injured 98. “The tragedy affected this,” he added.

The shift east, away from Ukraine’s largest cities, could prove challenging for Ukrainian troops and advantageous for Russian troops, who Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted last week are more skilled at fighting in rural terrain.

Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who commanded Russian forces in Syria, to oversee its war on Ukraine, a senior U.S. official confirmed on Saturday. His appointment marks the first time a single commander has taken control of the operation in Ukraine, which has faltered amid low morale.

On the heels of visits by European leaders, and as several countries pledged to reopen their embassies in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the international community to push harder against Moscow, specifically in refusing to buy Russian oil — something the United States has done but Europe has resisted. In an address Saturday night, he said Russian oil and gas were the “two sources of Russian self-confidence, and their sense of impunity.”

Here’s what to know

  • More than 4,500 people were evacuated on Saturday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post. Nearly 200 of them were from the besieged city of Mariupol, she said.
  • British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged 120 more armored vehicles and new anti-ship missiles during his visit to Kyiv and was photographed while walking the city’s streets alongside Zelensky.
  • About 176 children have died and more than 324 have been injured since the war in Ukraine began, the country’s prosecutor general said Saturday. Five children were among the dead and 16 were injured in Friday’s strike at a train station.
