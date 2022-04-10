Russia-Ukraine live updates Evacuations urged as war moves east; Zelensky presses for oil boycotts

Officials in the Luhansk region of eastern Ukraine this weekend urged residents to evacuate immediately, as shelling intensified amid Russia’s shift to the country’s east. Luhansk’s governor, Serhiy Haidai, on Saturday said there were “far fewer people” willing to evacuate after a missile strike on a railway station killed at least 52 people and injured 98. “The tragedy affected this,” he added.
The shift east, away from Ukraine’s largest cities, could prove challenging for Ukrainian troops and advantageous for Russian troops, who Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, noted last week are more skilled at fighting in rural terrain.
Russia has appointed Gen. Alexander Dvornikov, who commanded Russian forces in Syria, to oversee its war on Ukraine, a senior U.S. official confirmed on Saturday. His appointment marks the first time a single commander has taken control of the operation in Ukraine, which has faltered amid low morale.
On the heels of visits by European leaders, and as several countries pledged to reopen their embassies in Kyiv, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urged the international community to push harder against Moscow, specifically in refusing to buy Russian oil — something the United States has done but Europe has resisted. In an address Saturday night, he said Russian oil and gas were the “two sources of Russian self-confidence, and their sense of impunity.”
- More than 4,500 people were evacuated on Saturday, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said in a Telegram post. Nearly 200 of them were from the besieged city of Mariupol, she said.
- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson pledged 120 more armored vehicles and new anti-ship missiles during his visit to Kyiv and was photographed while walking the city’s streets alongside Zelensky.
- About 176 children have died and more than 324 have been injured since the war in Ukraine began, the country’s prosecutor general said Saturday. Five children were among the dead and 16 were injured in Friday’s strike at a train station.
- Donbas region: Officials in Luhansk urged people to evacuate immediately as the surrounding separatist region in eastern Ukraine could face a “very ugly and very bloody” fight, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters on Friday. Russians and Ukrainians are familiar with the terrain, population centers and access routes, according to the U.S. Defense Department, but the terrain could pose challenges for Ukrainian troops while being advantageous for Russian troops, which the United States has noted are more skilled in rural combat.
- Odessa: After an attack Friday on a train station in eastern Ukraine left dozens dead, Odessa’s regional government announced a curfew from 9 p.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Monday for residents of the southern port city. Although the city has endured relatively few attacks during the war, two missiles launched from the Black Sea targeted critical infrastructure in the Kirovohrad and Odessa regions, killing no one, the city council reported Friday.
- Kyiv: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson made a surprise visit to the capital on Saturday in “a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian people,” a Downing Street spokeswoman said. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shared a video on his Telegram channel showing the two men walking down largely empty streets in Kyiv and flanked by soldiers.
- Kyiv region: Since Russian troops left the area, smaller cities near Kyiv have reported grim atrocities, including indiscriminate killings and torture. Makariv’s mayor, Vadym Tokar, said 132 people were discovered fatally shot and 40 percent of the city was destroyed, Ukrainian Pravda reported. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen visited nearby Bucha on Friday and witnessed bodies being pulled from a mass grave.
- Mariupol: Nearly 200 people were evacuated Saturday from the besieged seaside city in southeastern Ukraine, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said. Despite Russian claims that its forces have taken the city, Ukrainian forces are holding on to control in areas of southwestern and eastern Mariupol, but “it is unclear how much longer the Ukrainian defenders can hold out,” according to the Institute for the Study of War.
- Melitopol: More than 500 residents from this southeastern city were evacuated Saturday, Vereshchuk said, after a convoy of buses that Ukraine says was seized by Russia was let go.
- Chernihiv: Vladyslav Atroshenko, mayor of the northern Ukrainian city, said 700 people, both military and civilians, have died there since the Russian siege began, the Ukrainian National News Agency reported. He said 40 others are missing and presumed dead, and 70 percent of the city’s buildings have been destroyed since the start of the war, Euronews reported.
Ukraine is bracing for a new and potentially more challenging phase in its war to repel Russia’s invasion as the battles shift east to new terrain that could give more of an advantage to the Russians.
The wide-open spaces will make it harder for the Ukrainians to run guerrilla operations as they did in the forests of the north and the west and play to Russia’s ability to muster large mechanized formations of tanks and armored vehicles.
But much will depend on whether the Russians can rectify the mistakes they made in the first phase of their invasion, ranging from the failure of supply lines, logistical challenges and poor planning to using insufficient manpower for the size of the area they were attempting to seize, analysts say.
That the Ukrainians have not only managed to hold the Russian army at bay but also forced its troops into a humiliating retreat from the north of the country is testament to their fighting ability and to the Russians’ poor performance, experts say.
DNIPRO, Ukraine — Residents of the beleaguered regions of eastern Ukraine continued to evacuate Saturday after officials agreed on 10 humanitarian corridors, as government officials increasingly worry that the next phase of the war could become a full-scale confrontation not seen in generations.
The governor of Luhansk, a province in eastern Ukraine, Serhiy Haidai, on Saturday urged residents to immediately leave as more Russian troops arrived and shelling intensified. But Haidai noted that residents were fearful after a ballistic missile attack on Friday, suspected to be a Russian airstrike, hit a train station in the eastern city of Kramatorsk, where thousands of people were jammed at a train station waiting to leave.
The horrific attack killed more than 50 people as fears rose over dangers facing civilians as Russian forces regroup to concentrate on capturing southern and eastern Ukraine. “Compared to other days, there were far fewer people willing,” Haidai wrote on the Telegram messaging app. “The tragedy affected this.”
Haidi said authorities would continue to try to persuade people to leave. “We are not stopping,” he said during a Ukrainian television interview. More than 6,600 people fled embattled areas in those regions through humanitarian corridors on Friday, according to Kyiv, the highest count this week.
