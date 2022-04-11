John Lennon’s son Julian sings ‘Imagine’ for first time in support of Ukraine

John Lennon’s 1971 hit “Imagine” is often recalled in times of war or conflict, with its lyrics calling for unity and peace. But it was the war in Ukraine that finally provoked Lennon’s son Julian to sing the tune for the first time.
But the war in Ukraine is “an unimaginable tragedy,” he wrote, and “as a human, and as an artist, I felt compelled to respond in the most significant way I could.”
His cover was in support of the #StandUpForUkraine fundraising effort, which was organized by the nonprofit Global Citizen. An event in Warsaw on Saturday in support of the fundraiser raised $10 billion in pledges for Ukrainian refugees — of which there are more than 4.5 million, according to recent U.N. figures — with nearly half coming in the form of donations from governments, companies and individuals. The other portion came as grants and loans from public European financial institutions.
Julian Lennon, whose career as a musician began in 1984 with the release of his album “Valotte,” wrote that he chose the song in part because its lyrics “reflect our collective desire for peace worldwide. Because within this song, we’re transported to a space, where love and togetherness become our reality, if but for a moment in time.”
Among the song’s lyrics is the passage: “Imagine all the people/ Sharing all the world/ You/ You may say I’m a dreamer.”
Lennon wrote that the song “reflects the light at the end of the tunnel, that we are all hoping for.”
As war rages in Ukraine, Yoko Ono, John Lennon’s widow, who was credited with helping to create “Imagine,” deployed a billboard campaign across major cities including New York, London and Seoul with the message: “Imagine Peace.”
It wasn’t clear why Julian Lennon, whose real name is John — he told the Guardian that he took the name Julian after the singular name caused confusion in his household — had vowed not to sing “Imagine.” He grew estranged from his father after the Beatles member left Julian and Cynthia Lennon — Julian’s mother and John’s wife at the time — for Ono, who is linked to the song.
Claire Parker contributed to this report.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday in the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and a European leader since his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Meanwhile, Russian forces bombarded several towns in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, destroying an airport and damaging several civilian targets.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.