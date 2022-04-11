Russia-Ukraine live updates Putin meets with Austrian chancellor as Russia steps up assault in east

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday in the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and a European leader since his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Austria has been militarily neutral since the 1950s, but Nehammer has spoken against Russia’s war. In a tweet announcing the meeting, he called for “humanitarian corridors, a cease-fire & full investigation of war crimes,” adding that Putin “has to stop!”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his calls for Western nations to provide his country with more weapons. “They have to supply weapons to Ukraine as if they were defending themselves and their own people,” Zelensky said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”
Russian forces have shifted their focus to eastern Ukraine, where people are being urged to evacuate immediately amid heavy fighting. Evacuees have been trickling out of the seaside city of Mariupol, which faces continued heavy assault. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 213 Mariupol residents were evacuated on Sunday, among 2,824 evacuees total across the country that day. Russian forces “made territorial gains” there this weekend but struggled farther inland in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to an assessment by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.
Here’s what to know
Photos: Dueling protests in Germany show support for Russia, Ukraine
To counter pro-Russian marches in Germany, thousands of people demonstrated their support for Ukraine in Frankfurt on Sunday, protesting the Kremlin’s invasion of its neighbor.
About 2,500 pro-Ukrainian demonstrators gathered in Frankfurt on Sunday, Reuters reported, while about 800 people marched through the city to show their support for Russia. Similar dueling demonstrations led to skirmishes and arrests in Hanover, Radio Free Europe reported.
The latest on Ukraine's key battlegrounds and retaken cities
Russian-held areas and troop movement
BELARUS
RUSSIA
POL.
Chernihiv
Separatist-
controlled
area
Kyiv
Lviv
Kharkiv
UKRAINE
Mariupol
Odessa
ROMANIA
200 MILES
Control areas as of April 10
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
- Mariupol: Russian forces made “territorial gains” this weekend in this seaside city in southeastern Ukraine, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Russian troops on Sunday “bisected Mariupol from the city center to the coast,” ISW said. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said 213 Mariupol residents were evacuated on Sunday, a fraction of the more than 2,800 total who were evacuated the same day.
- Donetsk and Luhansk: Despite a regrouping of Russian troops toward the east, Russian forces have “again made little to no progress” in these eastern regions. The death toll from Friday’s missile strike on a train station in the region that was crowded with evacuees rose to 57, Donetsk’s regional governor said Sunday.
- Vasylivka: A convoy of buses that was evacuating people from southeastern cities including Berdyansk was “being held by the occupying forces” in Vasylivka, in southeastern Ukraine, according to Vereshchuk.
- Dnipropetrovsk: An airport in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been destroyed by a Russian strike, according to a Ukrainian official. It was among multiple attacks that local officials reported across the region on Sunday, some causing casualties.
As war enters bloody new phase, Ukraine again calls for more weapons
Russian forces bombarded several towns in eastern Ukraine on Sunday, destroying an airport and damaging several civilian targets, as the war careens toward a pivotal new phase. The shift of the war and fears of full-scale military confrontation on open terrain prompted Ukrainian officials to again call for Western alliances to step up weapons supply efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s position on the battlefield.
Ukraine is preparing for a “massive attack in the east,” its ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, warned Sunday on CBS’s “Face the Nation.” Of the Russian forces, she said: “There are so many of them and they still have so much equipment. And it looks like they’re going to use all of it. So we are preparing for everything.”
Military analysts have been predicting the movement of the war toward the eastern border that Ukraine shares with Russia in an area known as Donbas. The energy-rich region includes territory where pro-Russian forces have been battling the Kyiv government since 2014.
Ukraine’s foreign minister, Dmytro Kuleba, cautioned that although leaders have been trumpeting success in driving Russian forces out of Kyiv, “another battle is coming, the battle for Donbas,” he said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: Over the weekend, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky toured the streets of Kyiv and its suburbs that just days ago were under Russian control or subject to near-constant attacks. The moment underscored the degree to which battle lines have shifted, as Russia ramps up its campaign in Ukraine’s east.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
