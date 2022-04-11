The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Putin meets with Austrian chancellor as Russia steps up assault in east

Natalia Titova, 62, had lived in the northern city of Chernihiv, Ukraine, for over 30 years. Her home was destroyed after weeks of shelling by Russian forces. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
Today at 1:01 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:15 a.m. EDT
By Bryan Pietsch
Today at 1:01 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:15 a.m. EDT

Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer on Monday in the first face-to-face meeting between Putin and a European leader since his country’s invasion of Ukraine. Austria has been militarily neutral since the 1950s, but Nehammer has spoken against Russia’s war. In a tweet announcing the meeting, he called for “humanitarian corridors, a cease-fire & full investigation of war crimes,” adding that Putin “has to stop!”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky continued his calls for Western nations to provide his country with more weapons. “They have to supply weapons to Ukraine as if they were defending themselves and their own people,” Zelensky said in an interview that aired Sunday on CBS’s “60 Minutes.”

Russian forces have shifted their focus to eastern Ukraine, where people are being urged to evacuate immediately amid heavy fighting. Evacuees have been trickling out of the seaside city of Mariupol, which faces continued heavy assault. Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that 213 Mariupol residents were evacuated on Sunday, among 2,824 evacuees total across the country that day. Russian forces “made territorial gains” there this weekend but struggled farther inland in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, according to an assessment by the Washington-based Institute for the Study of War.

Here’s what to know

  • More than 4.5 million Ukrainians have fled their country since the Russian invasion began on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations.
  • An airport in the Dnipropetrovsk region has been destroyed by a Russian strike, according to a Ukrainian official. Local officials reported multiple attacks across the region on Sunday, some causing casualties.
  • President Biden will meet virtually with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to push the country to abandon its neutral stance on the war. India has continued to buy Russian energy supplies, even as many countries around the globe have cut ties to punish Russia for its actions.
  • Russia appointed a new commander to oversee the entirety of its invasion in Ukraine. Here’s what to know about Gen. Alexander Dvornikov.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.
UNDERSTANDING THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
UNDERSTANDING THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
HAND CURATED
Loading...