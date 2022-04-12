The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates U.S. expects ‘same brutal tactics’ as Russian troops pivot to Donbas

Key updates
The latest on key battlegrounds and retaken cities
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said April 11 more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian siege of his city. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Reuters)
By Amy Cheng
Today at 1:26 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:27 a.m. EDT
By Amy Cheng
Today at 1:26 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 1:27 a.m. EDT

Russia is resupplying and reinforcing its troops positioned in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, with the town of Izyum, some 70 miles southeast of Kharkiv, likely to become a staging point for further attacks on southern cities, the Pentagon said Monday.

Even as Moscow pivots away from northern cities such as Kyiv and appoints a new general to oversee the invasion, Washington is warning that the “same brutal tactics, that same disregard for civilian life and civilian infrastructure, will probably continue.”

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia’s retreating northern forces of leaving behind mines “everywhere.” Calling the tactic a “war crime,” Zelensky said Ukrainian authorities have to dispose of several thousand explosives each day. A Washington Post reporter on the ground in Bucha saw the body of a Ukrainian man, bruised and shot in the chest, tied to a tripwire connected to a mine.

“They deliberately did everything to kill or maim as many of our people as possible, even when they were forced to withdraw from our land,” Zelensky said, referring to the departing Russian troops.

The U.S. Defense Department is monitoring unconfirmed reports that Russia has used chemical weapons during its siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a senior official said Monday evening. The Washington Post has not been able to confirm the reports, and Britain and Australia said they were working with partners to verify the details. Mariupol’s mayor estimated Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died there.

Here’s what to know

  • Seven more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodyanka, an area northwest of Kyiv that was pounded by airstrikes, according to Ukrainian officials.
  • Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian corridors during their meeting on Monday, which Nehammer characterized as “direct” and “tough.”
  • Ukraine’s capital is slowly coming back to life, as some Kyiv residents return despite officials’ warnings that rocket attacks could happen at any time.
  • The Washington Post has lifted its paywall for readers in Russia and Ukraine. Telegram users can subscribe to our channel for updates.
UNDERSTANDING THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
UNDERSTANDING THE RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT
HAND CURATED
Loading...