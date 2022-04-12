Russia-Ukraine live updates U.S. expects ‘same brutal tactics’ as Russian troops pivot to Donbas

Key updates Bullet The latest on key battlegrounds and retaken cities

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said April 11 more than 10,000 civilians have been killed in the Russian siege of his city. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Reuters)

Russia is resupplying and reinforcing its troops positioned in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, with the town of Izyum, some 70 miles southeast of Kharkiv, likely to become a staging point for further attacks on southern cities, the Pentagon said Monday. Even as Moscow pivots away from northern cities such as Kyiv and appoints a new general to oversee the invasion, Washington is warning that the “same brutal tactics, that same disregard for civilian life and civilian infrastructure, will probably continue.”

In his nightly address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Russia’s retreating northern forces of leaving behind mines “everywhere.” Calling the tactic a “war crime,” Zelensky said Ukrainian authorities have to dispose of several thousand explosives each day. A Washington Post reporter on the ground in Bucha saw the body of a Ukrainian man, bruised and shot in the chest, tied to a tripwire connected to a mine.

“They deliberately did everything to kill or maim as many of our people as possible, even when they were forced to withdraw from our land,” Zelensky said, referring to the departing Russian troops.

The U.S. Defense Department is monitoring unconfirmed reports that Russia has used chemical weapons during its siege of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, a senior official said Monday evening. The Washington Post has not been able to confirm the reports, and Britain and Australia said they were working with partners to verify the details. Mariupol’s mayor estimated Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have died there.

Here’s what to know Seven more bodies have been pulled from the rubble of two destroyed apartment buildings in Borodyanka, an area northwest of Kyiv that was pounded by airstrikes, according to Ukrainian officials.

Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer pressed Russian President Vladimir Putin for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian corridors during their meeting on Monday , which Nehammer characterized as “direct” and “tough.”

Ukraine’s capital is slowly coming back to life , as some Kyiv residents return despite officials’ warnings that rocket attacks could happen at any time.

Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Chernihiv Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Mariupol Odessa ROMANIA 200 MILES Control areas as of April 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Chernobyl Kyiv Sumy Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Odessa Mariupol Berdyansk ROMANIA Kherson Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Chernobyl Kyiv Sumy Lviv Kharkiv Separatist- controlled area UKRAINE Mykolaiv Mariupol Berdyansk Kherson ROMANIA Odessa Sea of Azov Kherson Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 11 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Eastern Ukraine: Western and Ukrainian officials say they are bracing for a fresh Russian assault on the Luhansk and Donetsk regions. "We predict that active combat operations will begin any time soon," a spokesman for Ukraine's defense ministry, Oleksandr Motuzyanyk, said on Monday, according to a Ukrainian news release. "The Ukrainian army is ready for it." Officials say the eastern town of Izyum — which Russian forces seized Friday — appears to be a key staging point for further attacks.

Kyiv region: Ukrainian authorities say they are still recovering bodies from Ukrainian authorities say they are still recovering bodies from towns around the capital where invading forces took control and terrorized residents before withdrawing. Seven more bodies were pulled from the rubble in Borodyanka, Ukraine’s emergency services said Monday, for a total of 19 and counting. Airstrikes have razed much of the suburb

Mariupol: Ukraine and Russia are still fighting for control of the southern port city where civilians are fleeing desperate conditions. Moscow’s troops made “territorial gains” in the city this weekend, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank. The mayor of Mariupol said Monday that more than Ukraine and Russia are still fighting for control of the southern port city where civilians are fleeing desperate conditions. Moscow’s troops made “territorial gains” in the city this weekend, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a U.S.-based think tank. The mayor of Mariupol said Monday that more than 10,000 civilians have been killed there since invading forces began their siege weeks ago.

Dnipro area: Russia carried out an airstrike Sunday on an international airport on the outskirts of the city of Dnipro, but there is “no evidence” suggesting the attacks destroyed an S-300 air defense system, a senior U.S. defense official Russia carried out an airstrike Sunday on an international airport on the outskirts of the city of Dnipro, but there is “no evidence” suggesting the attacks destroyed an S-300 air defense system, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. Russian officials have said they plan to intensify their efforts to destroy Ukrainian air defenses. Bryan Pietsch and Dan Lamothe contributed to this report. Advertisement

Austrian chancellor says he had ‘tough’ talks with Putin Return to menu Link copied Link BERLIN — Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said he had a “direct” and “tough” conversation with Vladimir Putin on Monday as he became the first Western leader to meet with the Russian president since Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Following their 75-minute meeting in Moscow, Nehammer said that he had pressed for an immediate cease-fire and humanitarian corridors. “This is not a friendly visit,” he said in a statement. “I have just come from Ukraine and have seen with my own eyes the immeasurable suffering caused by the Russian war of aggression.” The Austrian chancellor has conceded that the decision to visit Moscow was contentious, but said that he felt a duty to leave “no stone unturned” to stop hostilities or make humanitarian progress for those in need. Read the full story ArrowRight Advertisement

