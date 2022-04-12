Will Russia be held accountable? Reporters in Ukraine answer your questions.

The scale of the war’s violence and depravity has been coming into focus across towns in Ukraine. In places such as Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, civilians and local officials have been clearing streets and homes of hundreds of decomposing corpses. Town by town, investigators have been building war crimes cases, documenting evidence they hope to use in prosecutions against Russia’s military and leaders. Investigators in the past week have found evidence of torture, beheadings and dismemberments, and intentional burnings in Bucha.

World leaders, including President Biden, have called reports of mass graves in Bucha “war crimes” and called for Russian President Vladimir Putin to be held accountable.

Meanwhile, the battlefield appears to be shifting. After moving away from efforts to take the capital, Kyiv, Russia’s invasion is proceeding primarily on two fronts, said Ukrainian officials: against the southeastern port city of Mariupol, and in the country’s far east, especially the contested region of Luhansk. This next phase of the war in Ukraine could be “protracted” — “measured in months or longer,” national security adviser Jake Sullivan warned.

