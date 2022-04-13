The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Biden accuses Russia of genocide; West to release probe of Kremlin’s abuses

French forensic experts joined Ukrainian investigators examining civilians' bodies in Bucha as Russian President Putin called the deaths “fake” on April 12. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Reuters)
By Bryan Pietsch
, 
Amy Cheng
and 
Andrew Jeong
 
Today at 12:20 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:40 a.m. EDT
President Biden for the first time said that Russia was carrying out a “genocide” in Ukraine, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late Tuesday to call his remarks the “true words of a true leader.” Top U.S. officials have resisted using the term, even amid evidence of brutal, tortured killings and growing accusations that Russia has committed war crimes against Ukrainians.

The focus on apparent Russian abuses is likely to continue, with the results of an investigation by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe into alleged human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine set to be released Wednesday, according to Germany. Forty-five OSCE member states — including Germany, France, Britain and the United States — invoked the body’s “Moscow Mechanism” to investigate the allegations.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday said that while the suffering in Ukraine was “a tragedy,” he had “no choice” but to start the war. He said the invasion — which he calls a “special military operation” — was going to plan, despite Russia’s failed efforts to take the capital Kyiv and reports of struggles with unskilled fighters and low morale. As Putin confirmed the war will continue, the United States is readying a dramatic expansion of its weapons assistance to Ukraine, U.S. officials told The Washington Post.

  • Zelensky proposed swapping Ukrainians in Russian detention with Putin’s trusted Ukrainian ally, oligarch Viktor Medvedchuk, who was recaptured by Ukraine’s internal security service after weeks in hiding.
  • The heads of state of Poland, Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania have traveled to Kyiv to meet Zelensky, according to the Polish presidency.
  • The United States, Britain and Australia are monitoring unconfirmed reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons during its siege of Mariupol, but heavy fighting has impeded investigations.
  • The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said it was closely monitoring the situation, noting that Russia and Ukraine are part of the Chemical Weapons Convention, which prohibits developing, acquiring or using chemical weapons.
