Russia-Ukraine live updates Biden accuses Russia of genocide; West to release probe of Kremlin’s abuses

Bullet Key update

Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Chernihiv Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Mariupol Odessa ROMANIA 200 MILES Control areas as of April 12 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting THE WASHINGTON POST Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Chernobyl Kyiv Sumy Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Odessa Mariupol Berdyansk ROMANIA Kherson Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 12 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Chernobyl Kyiv Sumy Lviv Kharkiv Separatist- controlled area UKRAINE Mykolaiv Mariupol Berdyansk Kherson ROMANIA Odessa Sea of Azov Kherson Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 12 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Mariupol: Fierce fighting continues in this key port city in the country’s southeast, where officials say the civilian death toll tops 10,000. Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies said they were working to confirm unverified reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons. The city’s deputy mayor said a Russian drone was responsible for a “chemical poisoning” but did not offer any further information.

Kharkiv Oblast: In this eastern region, which borders Russia to the north, Moscow has been amassing troops, military vehicles and equipment in preparation for its expected assault on the neighboring Donbas region. The miles-long Russian military convoy moving south from the border is now just 37 miles north of Izyum, a town believed to be a crucial staging ground for Russia’s attacks, the Pentagon said Tuesday.