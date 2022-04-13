Russia-Ukraine live updates Biden accuses Russia of genocide; West to release probe of Kremlin’s abuses

President Biden for the first time said that Russia was carrying out a “genocide” in Ukraine, prompting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky late Tuesday to call his remarks the “true words of a true leader.” Top U.S. officials have resisted using the term, even amid evidence of brutal, tortured killings and growing accusations that Russia has committed war crimes against Ukrainians.
The focus on apparent Russian abuses is likely to continue, with the results of an investigation by the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe into alleged human rights violations by Russia in Ukraine set to be released Wednesday, according to Germany. Forty-five OSCE member states — including Germany, France, Britain and the United States — invoked the body’s “Moscow Mechanism” to investigate the allegations.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday said that while the suffering in Ukraine was “a tragedy,” he had “no choice” but to start the war. He said the invasion — which he calls a “special military operation” — was going to plan, despite Russia’s failed efforts to take the capital Kyiv and reports of struggles with unskilled fighters and low morale. As Putin confirmed the war will continue, the United States is readying a dramatic expansion of its weapons assistance to Ukraine, U.S. officials told The Washington Post.
Here’s what to know
Mariupol: Fierce fighting continues in this key port city in the country’s southeast, where officials say the civilian death toll tops 10,000. Western and Ukrainian intelligence agencies said they were working to confirm unverified reports that Russia may have used chemical weapons. The city’s deputy mayor said a Russian drone was responsible for a “chemical poisoning” but did not offer any further information.
Kharkiv Oblast: In this eastern region, which borders Russia to the north, Moscow has been amassing troops, military vehicles and equipment in preparation for its expected assault on the neighboring Donbas region. The miles-long Russian military convoy moving south from the border is now just 37 miles north of Izyum, a town believed to be a crucial staging ground for Russia’s attacks, the Pentagon said Tuesday.
Luhansk Oblast: This region is part of Donbas and controlling it is now one of Russia’s central objectives, analysts say. Even as Moscow has repositioned troops elsewhere in Ukraine, it has continued to launch attacks here and in nearby Donetsk Oblast. However, Russian forces have failed to make significant progress here during recent assaults, according to the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based research group. The Ukrainian military claimed Tuesday to have destroyed several Russian tanks, armored vehicles and artillery systems in the area.
Land mines create a deadly legacy for Ukraine and possibly beyondReturn to menu
As the focus of Russia’s war in Ukraine shifts east the terrain is being littered with land mines, threatening to upend broad international efforts to regulate such weapons in that region and beyond, military analysts and human rights groups say.
Russian troops have scattered mines like breadcrumbs along their path of retreat from northern Ukraine, including variants capable of detecting seismic activity and being timed to explode. That many have been placed indiscriminately around populated areas is evidence, observers say, of Moscow’s intent to sow destruction and fear. And they worry other countries are taking note.
“This is going to legitimize the use of land mines, if militaries see that they’re effective,” said Ken Rutherford, a political science professor at James Madison University who is both an expert on such weapons and a survivor of a land mine blast in Somalia in 1993. “What we’re seeing now is the unleashing of moral restrictions … because these are professional armies, not ISIS.”
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Putin is meeting his president Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus on Tuesday, as the U.S. says it expects ‘brutal tactics’ as Russian troops pivot to attack eastern Ukraine.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.