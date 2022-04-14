French presidential candidate calls for NATO to reconcile with Russia

PARIS — French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen called Wednesday for reconciliation between NATO and Russia, and reiterated a pledge to pull French personnel out of NATO’s integrated command if she is elected president on April 24.
Predictions that President Emmanuel Macron may edge out Le Pen later this month by as little as four to six percentage points have unnerved the president’s supporters, as well as governments throughout Europe. The incumbent centrist trounced Le Pen by more than 30 percentage points in the 2017 presidential runoff.
Le Pen’s comments were one of the strongest indications over the course of the campaign that a Le Pen presidency could fundamentally upend France’s role in Western alliances and pose a major strategic challenge for France’s traditional allies. Even though Le Pen has condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, she was widely seen as an ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin in the past.
Only days before the Russian invasion, Le Pen had attacked NATO’s founding principles. She appeared to soften her criticism of the military alliance in the wake of the invasion, but still signaled that her presidency would pose a challenge to the organization’s survival in its current form. In an interview, she said NATO should redirect its focus toward fighting Islamist extremism.
While polls suggest that most people in French support the alliance, NATO skepticism is widespread in French politics. “The general opinion of the French public is actually more transatlantic than the political class would like it to be,” said Tara Varma, the head of the Paris office of the European Council on Foreign Relations.
France’s far-left and the far-right have both long criticized NATO as an alliance that largely revolves around the interests of the United States.
In recent weeks, three of the leading presidential candidates have expressed staunch criticism, including far-right contender Éric Zemmour and far-left candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon, who vowed to pull France fully out of the alliance. Neither of the two candidates made it into the second round of the election, which will be a runoff between Le Pen and front-runner Macron.
Le Pen’s plans for a limited withdrawal from NATO are modeled on a precedent created by former French general and president Charles de Gaulle, who temporarily stopped France’s participation in NATO’s military command structure in 1966. NATO describes its command structure as the “backbone” of the alliance, composed of multiple headquarters that manage operations.
In a 2019 interview, Macron became the latest French president to shake the alliance when he warned of its “brain death.” His comments were prompted by the transatlantic rupture triggered by the Trump presidency and NATO member Turkey’s direct military intervention in Syria.
But most recently, the French leader has signaled support for the alliance.
“I think NATO just experienced an electroshock,” Macron told reporters in the wake of the invasion, suggesting that the alliance is in the process of an evolution that could strengthen it.
