How 50 days of Russia’s war in Ukraine changed the world

1 A warm welcome for Ukrainian refugees

More than 4.6 million Ukrainians have left the country, with many fleeing into neighboring states such as Poland and Romania. Not all of these governments had laid out the red carpet for refugees in the past, but to accommodate this influx, European leaders installed a new playbook, forging political consensus and streamlining the asylum-seeking process.

Farther away, even Japan has moved to accept dozens of displaced Ukrainians — a remarkable move by a country that historically has been unwelcoming to asylum seekers. As of early April, Tokyo has welcomed more than 400 people — with some flying on a government-chartered plane from Poland.