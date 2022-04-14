The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Moscow digs in for protracted fight as war stretches into 50th day

Key updates
The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
President Biden said he told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on April 13 that he is authorizing $800 million more in security assistance. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Reuters)
Today at 12:57 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:58 a.m. EDT
By Andrew Jeong
, 
Amy Cheng
and 
Bryan Pietsch
 
Today at 12:57 a.m. EDT|Updated today at 12:58 a.m. EDT
Fifty days into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is digging in for a drawn-out conflict, with its state media intensifying genocidal rhetoric against Ukraine in what some international observers say could be an attempt to justify more bloodshed. Moscow has stepped up warnings it is fighting for survival, and Russian pundits have condemned peace talks and withdrawals from northern Ukraine.

On the battlefield, Russian forces are reassembling troops before a renewed push against Ukraine’s military, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Wednesday, and an eight-mile convoy of Russian troops reported north of the eastern city of Izyum remains intact.

Moscow also acknowledged that a key missile cruiser in its Black Sea Fleet had suffered significant damage, saying a fire had detonated ammunition on board. An Odessa official said Ukrainian border guards struck the Moskva with anti-ship missiles.

The United States and Western allies this week pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine’s military, including Soviet-designed choppers and 155-millimeter howitzers. The additional assistance comes as Russia stands accused of major war crimes, and as millions in Ukraine are without running water or water supply. “Ukraine is a crime scene,” Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, told reporters as he visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.

Here’s what to know

  • Finland will launch an immediate debate on joining NATO, as the country reconsiders its longtime stance outside the Western military alliance since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
  • Victoria Nuland, the U.S. undersecretary of state for political affairs, said Wednesday that the United States is likely to determine that genocide has been committed in Ukraine.
  • The World Health Organization has verified nearly 120 attacks on health-care facilities and personnel since the invasion of Ukraine began.
