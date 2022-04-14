Russia-Ukraine live updates Moscow digs in for protracted fight as war stretches into 50th day

Bullet Key update

Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA POL. Chernihiv Separatist- controlled area Kyiv Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Mariupol Odessa ROMANIA 200 MILES Control areas as of April 13 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Chernobyl Kyiv Sumy Lviv Kharkiv UKRAINE Separatist- controlled area Odessa Mariupol Berdyansk ROMANIA Kherson Sea of Azov Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 13 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting Russian-held areas and troop movement BELARUS RUSSIA Chernihiv POLAND Chernobyl Kyiv Sumy Lviv Kharkiv Separatist- controlled area UKRAINE Mykolaiv Mariupol Berdyansk Kherson ROMANIA Odessa Sea of Azov Kherson Crimea Annexed by Russia in 2014 100 MILES Black Sea Control areas as of April 13 Sources: Institute for the Study of War, AEI's Critical Threats Project, Post reporting

Mariupol: Long the site of some of the most ferocious fighting, this key port city continued to endure heavy shelling in recent days. Russia said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops in the southeastern city had surrendered, but Mariupol’s deputy mayor denied the claims, telling the BBC that Ukrainian soldiers were fighting on. The city council said Wednesday that Russia has sought to “create a humanitarian catastrophe” by destroying the city’s food supply and essential infrastructure. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe determined Moscow broke international humanitarian law with its targeted attacks here, and a chemical weapons watchdog said it was monitoring the battle for treaty violations.

Bucha: This suburb northwest of Kyiv became a symbol for the brutality of the Kremlin invasion when images of atrocities there emerged in recent weeks. On Wednesday, more than a dozen bodies were unearthed from a Bucha mass grave, and investigators were examining them for signs of torture and execution. International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan called the area a “crime scene” during a visit on the same day.

Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city is only 25 miles from the Russian border, which has made it a vulnerable target since the beginning of the invasion. On Wednesday, the head of the regional administration reported that recent attacks have killed seven people and injured 22 more. Elsewhere in the region, Moscow has been amassing troops, military vehicles and equipment in preparation for its expected assault on Donbas to the east.