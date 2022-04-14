Russia-Ukraine live updates Moscow digs in for protracted fight as war stretches into 50th day

Fifty days into its invasion of Ukraine, Russia is digging in for a drawn-out conflict, with its state media intensifying genocidal rhetoric against Ukraine in what some international observers say could be an attempt to justify more bloodshed. Moscow has stepped up warnings it is fighting for survival, and Russian pundits have condemned peace talks and withdrawals from northern Ukraine.
On the battlefield, Russian forces are reassembling troops before a renewed push against Ukraine’s military, a senior U.S. defense official told reporters Wednesday, and an eight-mile convoy of Russian troops reported north of the eastern city of Izyum remains intact.
Moscow also acknowledged that a key missile cruiser in its Black Sea Fleet had suffered significant damage, saying a fire had detonated ammunition on board. An Odessa official said Ukrainian border guards struck the Moskva with anti-ship missiles.
The United States and Western allies this week pledged hundreds of millions of dollars in new aid to Ukraine’s military, including Soviet-designed choppers and 155-millimeter howitzers. The additional assistance comes as Russia stands accused of major war crimes, and as millions in Ukraine are without running water or water supply. “Ukraine is a crime scene,” Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court, told reporters as he visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha.
Here’s what to know
The latest on key battlegrounds in UkraineReturn to menu
Russian-held areas and troop movement
Control areas as of April 13
Sources: Institute for the Study of War,
AEI’s Critical Threats Project, Post reporting
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Russian-held areas
and troop movement
Mariupol: Long the site of some of the most ferocious fighting, this key port city continued to endure heavy shelling in recent days. Russia said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian troops in the southeastern city had surrendered, but Mariupol’s deputy mayor denied the claims, telling the BBC that Ukrainian soldiers were fighting on. The city council said Wednesday that Russia has sought to “create a humanitarian catastrophe” by destroying the city’s food supply and essential infrastructure. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe determined Moscow broke international humanitarian law with its targeted attacks here, and a chemical weapons watchdog said it was monitoring the battle for treaty violations.
Bucha: This suburb northwest of Kyiv became a symbol for the brutality of the Kremlin invasion when images of atrocities there emerged in recent weeks. On Wednesday, more than a dozen bodies were unearthed from a Bucha mass grave, and investigators were examining them for signs of torture and execution. International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan called the area a “crime scene” during a visit on the same day.
Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city is only 25 miles from the Russian border, which has made it a vulnerable target since the beginning of the invasion. On Wednesday, the head of the regional administration reported that recent attacks have killed seven people and injured 22 more. Elsewhere in the region, Moscow has been amassing troops, military vehicles and equipment in preparation for its expected assault on Donbas to the east.
Luhansk Oblast: New video footage and images from this region — which is part of Donbas — showed burned bodies among the rubble of a nursing home that was destroyed last month. Ukrainian authorities say Russian shelling killed more than 50 people there. It has become the latest example of a catastrophe for which Ukrainian and Russian forces blame each other while offering little clear evidence. Controlling this region, along with neighboring Donetsk Oblast, is now one of Russia’s central objectives in the war.
Biden’s blunt comments on Ukraine can veer from U.S. policyReturn to menu
President Biden called Russian President Vladimir Putin a “war criminal,” although U.S. officials had not made that legal determination. During his trip to Europe last month, he seemingly urged regime change in an ad-libbed line at the conclusion of a speech in Warsaw, then clarified he was expressing “moral outrage” rather than articulating American policy.
Then on Tuesday, the president once again veered from his prepared remarks, labeling Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine a “genocide,” despite top U.S. officials saying last week they had not yet seen evidence of actions meeting that definition, and even though a legal review on the matter has not been completed.
Biden’s off-the-cuff comment marked the latest example of the tension between his often-emotional response to Putin’s brutal war and the international implications of a president’s words. Throughout his political career, Biden has cultivated a reputation for unscripted candor, a trait allies laud as humanizing but adversaries deride as undisciplined.
War in Ukraine: What you need to know
The latest: President Putin is meeting his president Alexander Lukashenko in Belarus on Tuesday, as the U.S. says it expects ‘brutal tactics’ as Russian troops pivot to attack eastern Ukraine.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.