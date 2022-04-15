What happened to the Russian flagship Moskva?

The Moskva, a premier warship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet, sank Thursday amid competing claims from Russia and Ukraine about how it met its watery end.
The Russian flagship in the Black Sea sustained severe damage and sank on its way back to port Thursday, a major symbolic blow to Moscow as the invasion of Ukraine continued into its eighth week.
Experts say Ukraine’s claim of a successful strike is more credible than the explanations emerging from Moscow, and the episode has significantly buoyed the morale of Ukrainian forces, who have resisted the Russian invasion for more than 50 days.
Russia’s Defense Ministry warned in an update Friday that it would step up attacks on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, in retaliation for the targeting of Russian territory or assets, while five Russian warships in the northern Black Sea appeared to move south — away from the Ukrainian coastline, according to the Pentagon.
Ukrainians, meanwhile, mocked the ship online and rushed to buy a postage stamp commemorating an earlier incident involving the vessel. The stamp depicts a Ukrainian fighter holding up a middle finger in front of the Russian ship.
The latest: Russia appeared poised to capture the strategic port city of Mariupol and escalate attacks across Ukraine’s southeast after bruising setbacks, analysts said, including the sinking of the Moskva, the flagship of Moscow’s Black Sea fleet.
The fight: Russian forces continue to mount sporadic attacks on civilian targets in a number of Ukrainian cities. Ukrainian prosecutors have been taking detailed testimony from victims to investigate Russian war crimes.
The weapons: Ukraine is making use of weapons such as Javelin antitank missiles and Switchblade “kamikaze” drones, provided by the United States and other allies. Russia has used an array of weapons against Ukraine, some of which have drawn the attention and concern of analysts.
In Russia: Putin has locked down the flow of information within Russia, where the war isn’t even being called a war. The last independent newsletter in Russia suspended its operations.
Photos: Post photographers have been on the ground from the very beginning of the war — here’s some of their most powerful work.
How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people as well as what people around the world have been donating.
Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for updates and exclusive video.