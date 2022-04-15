Russia-Ukraine live updates Kremlin resets with push into Ukraine’s east as sunk warship caps bruising week

As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth week, a bruised Russia is grappling with fresh setbacks. In the past seven days, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet has been sunk; Ukrainian authorities recaptured an ally of President Vladimir Putin; and two countries close to Russia’s borders, Finland and Sweden, are stepping up their efforts to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.
Ukrainians celebrated by buying postage stamps of the downed missile cruiser, as other Russian ships moved — at least temporarily — away from the coastline. But the Kremlin’s forces are gearing up for fresh attacks in Ukraine’s south and east, with 65 Russian battalion tactical groups now in those regions, according to the Pentagon. Kyiv’s military leaders said the Kremlin was conducting reconnaissance efforts in the east ahead of a planned offensive. Western military analysts warned that Mariupol, the port city that has endured weeks of a brutal Russian siege, appeared to be on the verge of falling.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address, noted the irony of Moscow refocusing its attacks on areas where there are significant numbers of Russian speakers. The Kremlin is destroying Russian culture and the Russian language, he said, adding: “How suicidal it is for everything that Russia allegedly ‘protects.’”
Mariupol: This once-thriving southern port could become the first major Ukrainian city to fall under Russian control, experts predicted in recent days, as the Kremlin pivots its firepower to solidify control in Ukraine’s east and south. Capturing Mariupol would bridge the easternmost region of Ukraine and Russian-annexed Crimea, allowing the Kremlin to consolidate its gains. The city has been under siege for weeks, creating a humanitarian catastrophe that has seen the deaths of more than 10,000 civilians, according to its mayor.
Odessa: Some 75 miles off the coast of this southern city, the flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after an attack from Ukrainian forces triggered a “significant explosion,” U.S. officials said. Russia’s Defense Ministry acknowledged the sinking but said the Moskva had been damaged after a fire that detonated ammunition stocks onboard and a “heavy storm.” The episode buoys the morale of Ukrainian forces, who have repelled the Russian invasion for 50 days.
Kharkiv: Ukraine’s second-largest city is only 25 miles from the Russian border, making it a target since the beginning of the invasion. On Thursday, the head of the regional administration reported more than 30 Russian strikes on Kharkiv districts throughout the day. Elsewhere in the region, Moscow has been amassing troops, military vehicles and equipment in preparation for its expected assault on the Donbas region to the east.
Kramatorsk: Two more children who were injured in last week’s bombing at the Kramatorsk train station died, the Ukrainian defense ministry said Thursday, bringing the total fatality from the Russian attack to 59. The authorities said they will send a children’s toy — a blood-soaked stuffed horse that was apparently left at the scene — to the United Nations as proof of Russia’s “barbaric crime.”
Bucha: William J. Burns called the killings of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha “crimes” in his first public speech Thursday as director of the CIA. This suburb northwest of Kyiv has become a symbol of the brutality of the Russian invasion as images of atrocities there emerge.
Luhansk region: New video footage and images from this region — which is part of Donbas — show burned bodies among the rubble of a nursing home destroyed last month. Ukrainian authorities say Russian shelling killed more than 50 people there. Controlling this region, along with the neighboring Donetsk region, is one of Russia’s central objectives in the war.
Donetsk region: Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional administration, told local media Thursday that most people living in larger cities there have now left ahead of a looming Russian offensive. The northern and western regions of Donetsk, which is in the contested Donbas region, were attacked Thursday. At least three people were killed, Kyrylenko said in a Telegram post.
What would be the significance of Mariupol falling into Russian control?Return to menu
Mariupol — once a thriving port city of 450,000, now obliterated by shelling — will probably become the first major Ukrainian city to fall in the coming week, analysts predict.
Mariupol came under siege weeks ago, after occupying forces failed to seize Kyiv, turning their attention east and south. Now, the coming takeover of Mariupol signifies a “beginning of the probably more intense phase of the battle of Donbas,” said Samuel Charap, a senior political scientist at Rand Corp. The southern port citywould bridge the easternmost region of Ukraine and Russian-seized Crimea, allowing Russia to consolidate its gains, surround Ukrainian forces on the border of the eastern Donbas region and take control of the Sea of Azov coast.
“Mariupol is both a steppingstone to the encirclement strategy and part of the end game,” Charap said.
As Russia aims to solidify its grasp on the Donbas region, with its two separatist enclaves, capturing Mariupol would be a boon to the military’s morale.
Mariupol’s weeks-long siege may also be a harbinger for other Ukrainian cities as Russian forces approach, warn military analysts, including J.D. Williams, a senior defense policy researcher at Rand Corp.
Ukrainians have used the cities to their advantage, forcing Russians to engage in arduous urban warfare, Williams said. But the siege warfare tactic — starving a city of hundreds of thousands — has a grave human toll.
“That Mariupol held out as long as it did I think is a blueprint both for the Ukrainians in terms of how to defend but also the cost on Russia going forward,” he said.
CIA director calls killings in Bucha ‘crimes’Return to menu
In his first public speech as director of the CIA, William J. Burns on Thursday called the killings of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha “crimes” and said Russia had “inflicted massive material and reputational damage on itself” following the invasion ordered by President Vladimir Putin seven weeks ago.
Burns, who engaged with Putin as U.S. ambassador to Russia, gave a blistering indictment of the Russian leader and harked back to earlier Russian atrocities.
“I have no doubt about the cruel pain and damage that Putin can continue to inflict on Ukraine, or the raw brutality with which Russian force is being applied,” Burns said during prepared remarks at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta. “The crimes in Bucha are horrific. The scenes of devastation in Mariupol and Kharkiv are sadly reminiscent of the images I saw in Grozny, in Chechnya, as a young diplomat in the winter of 1994-95: Forty square blocks in the center of the city flattened by Russian shelling and bombing, leaving thousands of civilian deaths.”
