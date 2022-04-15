The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Russia-Ukraine live updates Kremlin resets with push into Ukraine’s east as sunk warship caps bruising week

The latest on key battlegrounds in Ukraine
The flagship of Russia’s Black Sea fleet sank after an attack from Ukrainian forces triggered a “significant explosion,” U.S. officials said on April 14. (Video: Reuters, Photo: Reuters)
As the war in Ukraine enters its eighth week, a bruised Russia is grappling with fresh setbacks. In the past seven days, the flagship of its Black Sea fleet has been sunk; Ukrainian authorities recaptured an ally of President Vladimir Putin; and two countries close to Russia’s borders, Finland and Sweden, are stepping up their efforts to join the U.S.-led NATO alliance.

Ukrainians celebrated by buying postage stamps of the downed missile cruiser, as other Russian ships moved — at least temporarily — away from the coastline. But the Kremlin’s forces are gearing up for fresh attacks in Ukraine’s south and east, with 65 Russian battalion tactical groups now in those regions, according to the Pentagon. Kyiv’s military leaders said the Kremlin was conducting reconnaissance efforts in the east ahead of a planned offensive. Western military analysts warned that Mariupol, the port city that has endured weeks of a brutal Russian siege, appeared to be on the verge of falling.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in his nightly address, noted the irony of Moscow refocusing its attacks on areas where there are significant numbers of Russian speakers. The Kremlin is destroying Russian culture and the Russian language, he said, adding: “How suicidal it is for everything that Russia allegedly ‘protects.’”

Here's what to know

  • Two Republicans, Sen. Steve Daines (Mont.) and Rep. Victoria Spartz (Ind.), visited Kyiv on Thursday, becoming the first U.S. lawmakers to travel to Ukraine since the start of the invasion.
  • The top U.S. commander in Europe and his staff are developing training programs for Ukrainian forces that will teach the soldiers about an array of sophisticated weapons.
  • Russia accused Ukraine’s military of striking residential buildings in a Russian village, leaving seven people injured. There was no independent verification of the alleged attack.
