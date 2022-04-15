A Ramadan truce in Yemen offers civilians respite, but no certainty

Placeholder while article actions load

SANAA, Yemen — The deadly airstrikes by a Saudi-led military coalition have stopped, for the moment. So have the cross-border missile barrages, fired by Houthi rebels, that have terrified Yemen’s neighbors and shaken the region. Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine. ArrowRight Recent steps, including a truce between Yemen’s warring parties and the resignation of the country’s president, have raised cautious hopes for progress toward ending the country’s seven-year civil war — or, at least, providing some relief for Yemen’s civilians, caught in the grip of one of the world’s severest humanitarian crises.

The conflict pits the Houthis, an Iranian-backed militant group from northern Yemen, against the country’s internationally recognized government and its Saudi backers. Tens of thousands have been killed in fighting across the country as the war has spilled beyond Yemen’s borders toward the oil-rich monarchies of the Persian Gulf.

Numerous previous attempts to secure a lasting cease-fire or to negotiate an end to the war have failed.

In the latest truce, which is supposed to last two months, Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government have agreed to allow fuel shipments to a port controlled by the Houthis. The international airport in Sanaa, the Houthi-controlled capital, will be allowed to handle passenger flights, after the Saudi-led coalition blocked commercial aviation there for years.

Last week, Yemen’s president, Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi — viewed as a remote and ineffective leader — resigned and delegated power to a presidential leadership council, in a move widely seen as orchestrated by Saudi Arabia. The U.N. Security Council, in a statement, called the move an “important step towards stability and an inclusive Yemeni-led and -owned political settlement under UN auspices.”

But experts and officials say it is far too soon to call the measures a breakthrough. The truce has been shaky and has already led to worries that the Houthis will use it to redeploy troops for fresh offensives. The presidential council — an attempt to unify the anti-Houthi front — consists of individuals with broad and often clashing ideological views.

The pause in fighting could provide air to mediation efforts involving the United Nations and regional brokers, said Maysaa Shuja al-Deen, a senior researcher at the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies. The alternative is a failed truce followed by a “military explosion,” she said.

Speaking at the airport Wednesday at the end of a three-day visit, Hans Grundberg, the U.N. special envoy to Yemen, acknowledged the perils ahead, saying he was “concerned” by reported violations of the truce, which took effect April 2. There is no way, he suggested, for outsiders to impose a cease-fire. “We are relying on the parties’ continued commitment and serious engagement,” he said.

Even so, there has been a “significant overall reduction in hostilities or cross-border attacks,” he said. Fuel ships had docked at the Houthi-controlled port at Hodeida. And “intense work and preparations are ongoing for opening Sanaa airport for the first commercial flight in six years,” he said.

For those clamoring to leave Yemen — including people with life-threatening illnesses — the reopening of the airport was everything, raising hopes of travel to countries such as India and Egypt where the health-care systems, unlike Yemen’s, are functioning.

“Frankly, I had lost hope and was just trying to live to provide for my children,” said Abdullah Abdulkhaleq Mautha, 44, who suffers from chronic kidney failure and needs a transplant.

“I wish that they would have left Sanaa Airport out of this war because that has harmed many patients,” he said. “Now there is hope for me and other patients like me.”

The alternative for patients in Sanaa has been a long drive filled with checkpoints to Aden or Seiyun, which have airports. But such trips are arduous for patients like Raqiba Saleh Hassan, 56, who suffers from thyroid cancer, one of the most curable cancers if treated at an early stage. But with a lack of treatment, Hassan’s health is deteriorating.

“When I heard that the Sanaa Airport will reopen, I cried from joy,” she said.

Experts said a collision of factors — including battlefield dynamics and pressure from the international community, including the United States — may have made the time ripe for a pause in the war.

Successive U.S. administrations have backed the Saudi war effort, beginning in 2015, when a military coalition led by the kingdom entered Yemen’s civil conflict to reverse the Houthis’ takeover of Sanaa. President Biden, under pressure from Congress, said the United States would no longer provide “offensive” weapons to Saudi Arabia, but has continued close cooperation with the Saudi military.

The latest truce has coincided with the Islamic holy month of Ramadan, as did other cease-fire attempts. But it also follows months of escalating violence in Yemen that sparked fear that the war was destabilizing the broader region, experts said.

The Houthis have for years been trying to advance on Marib, an oil- and gas-rich province and the Yemeni government’s last main stronghold in the north. The bloody battle has imperiled hundreds of thousands of refugees who settled there after fleeing other front-line areas. A Houthi takeover of the province would be an embarrassing blow to Yemen’s government as well as Saudi Arabia, and would put the rebels in a commanding position to dictate the terms of any war settlement.

An intervention in December by the United Arab Emirates, which supports militias in Yemen, including a group called the Giants Brigade, has staved off Marib’s fall. In response, the Houthis intensified their cross-border missile attacks, striking the UAE as well as Saudi Arabia and prompting a new round of airstrikes on Yemen.

With the Houthis blocked from capturing Marib, and their Persian Gulf adversaries reeling from the missile attacks, “everybody had a bit of leverage, and everybody had a reason to want a pause,” said Peter Salisbury, senior analyst for Yemen at the International Crisis Group.

The stalemate made it easier for the United Nations to secure a truce it had been seeking for more than two years, he said, and also allowed Saudi Arabia to act on a long-rumored plan to shove Hadi aside.

“We haven’t had this much momentum in Yemen in a long time,” U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield said Thursday at a Security Council briefing on the war. She warned that the conflict in Ukraine was worsening food insecurity in Yemen, and praised Saudi Arabia and the UAE for pledging billions to Yemen’s Central Bank.

Shuja al-Deen, of the Sanaa Center for Strategic Studies, said the moves showed that “Saudi Arabia is now paving the way for the postwar period.”

“It’s trying to wrap up this file,” she said. “It realized that, militarily, it can’t make gains of any kind, at a time when the Yemeni war file has bled it economically and destroyed its reputation internationally.”

“The ball is in the Houthis’ court: They will decide if the war will stop or not,” she said, adding that the Houthis, despite performing some state duties, are still a militia, “and militias have nothing to lose.” Simply surviving as a group counted as a success.

In some ways, the council’s creation places the Houthis and the opposing power on equal footing. Both lack constitutional legitimacy, and both are now made up of military leaders and religious men.

“The postwar period, if the war ends, will be a period of political powers that forced their presence with weapons,” said Shuja al-Deen. That is not necessarily a formula for success. “Yemen is not going to be stable after the war,” she said.

Fahim reported from Istanbul and Dadouch from Beirut.

